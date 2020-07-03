Kerala baby thrown by father recovers, to be discharged

Doctors say that normal feeding by the mother has also resumed and will be discharged on Saturday.

news Assault

The two-month-old baby girl, who was flung away by her father last month, has recovered and will be discharged on Saturday, according to the doctors treating her.

The incident took place on June 18, when 40-year-old Shaiju Thomas injured his 54-day-old daughter by hitting her on the head and flinging her on the bed. The baby was admitted at a hospital and a surgery was also performed on her injured head.

Following the improvement in her condition, the stitches on her head have now been removed. She has also been taken off from the support breathing system. Doctors said that normal feeding by the mother has also resumed and will be discharged on Saturday.

The Kerala Women's Commission also got into the act and has now made all arrangements for the mother and the baby to be moved to a Children's Home near Kochi.

Shaiju, the father, is presently in judicial custody. Hailing from Kannur, he was living with his Nepalese wife on rent in the Angamaly police station limits.

The police said that Shaiju assaulted the baby as he allegedly doubted her paternity. They also said that he had problems in it being a girl child. Officials said that the man had been abusive towards his wife too.

After this incident, Shaijuâ€™s wife said that once her child gets better she wishes to return to her country.

Shaiju was said to be a drunkard and had differences with his wife after she delivered the girl child.

It was only after a few rounds of questioning that the truth surfaced about the baby girl being brutally hit by her own father, and that it was not a case of an accidental fall from the bed. Reports said that it was the hospital authorities where the child was taken for treatment that alerted the police about the incident.