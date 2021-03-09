Kerala Assembly elections: LDF, UDF and NDA start the contest with slogans

Releasing slogans is the first step in the election campaign for all three major political fronts in the state.

Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan; Indira Hatao, Desh Bachao; Bari Bari Sabki Bari, Abki Bari Atal Bihari; Congress ka Haath, Aam Aadmi ke Saath â€“ these were some of the noteworthy slogans that marked the political history of our country.

When it comes to Assembly elections in Kerala, it also means a war of slogans between the three major political fronts in the state. Releasing slogans is the first step in the election campaign for all of them.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) was the first to announce its slogan â€“ â€˜Urappanu LDFâ€™, which means â€˜Yes, for sure itâ€™s LDFâ€™. Here the Malayalam word â€˜Urappuâ€™ has multiple meanings. It means strong, promise, assurance, guarantee, and powerful. The slogan indicates the LDFâ€™s strength and hints at winning again. It also points to the LDF fulfilling the promises it made after it won in 2016. Posting about the slogan on his Facebook page, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the LDF government was able to accomplish its election promises from 2016.

In the last Assembly elections, the LDFâ€™s slogan was â€˜LDF Varum, Ellam Sheriyavumâ€™, meaning â€˜The LDF will come to power, everything will turn out fineâ€™. The slogan was a big hit. The frontâ€™s major weapon against the then ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) government was corruption. The UDF had been embroiled in major scams in government projects, such as the solar scam, sexual allegations against top leaders, bar bribery scam and others. So the LDF slogan promised to correct all the issues that existed in the government.

The present UDF slogan is â€˜Naadu Nannakkan UDFâ€™, which translates to â€˜UDF for a better Keralaâ€™. The front is using the gold smuggling through diplomatic channel case, dollar smuggling case, Life Mission scandal, etc. against the ruling LDF. Though the slogan doesnâ€™t specify anything, the party says that it will resonate with voters who are tired of the LDF rule.

In 2016, the UDFâ€™s slogan was â€˜Valaranam ee Nadu, Thudaranam ee Bharanamâ€™, which means â€˜This governance should continue, Kerala should growâ€™. The party gave importance to the continuity of the government, promising development ahead.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was the last to release its slogan. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled it during the valedictory function of BJPâ€™s Kerala Vijay Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram. This time, it is apparent that the NDA plans to project the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its campaign. The slogan says: â€˜Puthiya Keralam Modikoppamâ€™, which translates to â€˜A new Kerala with Modiâ€™. During his speech at the function, Amit Shah lashed out against Pinarayi Vijayan over the allegations related to the gold smuggling case against the government. So the new slogan seems to project Modi as an ideal leader.

Last time, the NDA went with the slogan â€˜Vazhi Muttiya Keralam, Vazhi Kaattan BJPâ€™ (Kerala at the roadâ€™s end, BJP to show the way). The slogan, which hinted at the huge corruption allegations against the then UDF government, had become quite popular at that time.