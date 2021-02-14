Kerala Assembly election: Political parties want single-phase polling

The polls are due in April-May this year and representatives of all parties met with a delegation of the Election Commission on Saturday.

news Elections

Political parties in Kerala on Saturday requested the Election Commission of India to conduct a single phase polling for the elections in the state, which are due in April-May this year. Representatives of all political parties met a high-level EC delegation on Saturday, held discussions and put forth their request. While the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) wanted the elections to happen in April, the Bharitiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted it in May.

The EC delegation, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajeev Kumar and other senior officials, arrived in the state to assess the poll preparedness in the state.

"We asked the ECI to conduct a single phase election before the Vishu festival. We sought a date before April 12," Anathalavattom Anandan, senior Communist Party of India - Marxist -- CPI(M) leader -- told reporters.

A Congress delegation also said that they had requested the EC to conduct a single phase election without affecting the Easter and Vishu festivals in April. "Since many festivals are there in April, the most convenient time would be between April 6 and 12," PC Chacko, senior Congress leader told the media.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), an ally of the Congress party and part of the UDF, too put forth a similar request.

A BJP delegation also requested that polling be held in a single phase, but wanted it to be held in May.

Both the UDF and the BJP asked for transparency in the issuing of postal ballots. The LDF wanted to ensure maximum number of voters to be enrolled.

The EC team will meet the state's Chief Electoral Officer Tikaram Meena, Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and the state police chief Loknath Behra on February 14 and discuss the poll preparedness of the state.

(With PTI input)