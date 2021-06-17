Kerala anti-corruption activist granted gun license for self-protection

RTI activist Joy Kaitharath has been a petitioner in a number of corruption cases, and had given a statement to the police that he had been facing threats to his life.

news Corruption

Joy Kaitharath, a Thrissur-based Kerala RTI activist, has received the license to keep and use a gun for self-protection. The Thrissur District Collector issued an order (dated May 14, 2021), allowing Joy to purchase and possess a gun. Joy has been a petitioner in a number of corruption cases, including cases involving Malabar Cements, the Pattoor land case and the financial misappropriation by jewellery store owner Boby Chemmanur. Joy, who said he has faced attacks from certain anti-social elements on a few occasions, had sought a gun license for his personal protection.

In 2013, the then Chief Information Commissioner of Kerala, Siby Mathews, had directed that Joy be given police protection, taking into account the threat susceptibility to the activist’s life. However, the anti-corruption activist refused police protection on the grounds that it would restrict his movements, and instead applied for a gun license. As per the amendments to Arms Rules, 1962, non-prohibited bore (NPB) guns (revolver or pistol) can be granted to “persons who may face or perceive grave and imminent threat to their lives, for which the licensing authority will obtain an assessment of the threat angle through police authorities.”

Speaking to TNM, Joy said that though the possession of a weapon may not give him protection from the threats against him, he hopes that the knowledge that he possesses a weapon will be a deterrent. Incidentally, though Joy had received favourable reports from the police and revenue departments to acquire the gun license, the forest department was refusing to give him consent, allegedly because he had exposed corruption in the department. However, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wild Life) and the Chief Wild Life Warden later said the forest department has no objection to allowing the gun license.

As per the latest order from the Collector, since the applicant is a public worker and an RTI activist who plays a role in unearthing scams happening at various levels of society, the parties involved in the corruption cases may harbour a grudge towards him. The order also said that Joy has been filing complaints and unearthing cases against powerful persons in society, and he has given a statement about the threat to his life. In this context, the Thrissur district police chief has given a report that they have no objection in allowing the gun license to Joy, read the order.

According to the order, the gun license has jurisdiction across the country, except the wildlife sanctuaries, bird sanctuaries and government notified forests. The license is for procuring a revolver or pistol. The period of the gun license is one year from the date of the issuance of the order.