Kerala announces Sunday curfew for next two weeks

Kerala registered 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest ever single day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Kerala has announced a new set of restrictions in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The state government has announced that there will be a curfew on January 23, Sunday, and January 30, Sunday, and only emergency services will be allowed to function on the next two Sundays.

On Thursday, the state registered 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest ever single day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, taking the total caseload to 54,87,898. According to the data provided by the health department, 43,529 COVID-19 cases reported on May 12, 2021, was the highest ever cases of infection in the state so far. The health department said the state tested 1,15,357 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 1,99,041 active COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, Kerala reported 341 deaths, taking the toll to 51,501.

Here are the new list of restrictions:

â€“ On Sunday, January 23 and January 30, a curfew will be in place, and only emergency services will be allowed.

â€“ The government has said that among government employees, women who have children aged below two years of age, cancer patients and persons with severe comorbidities will be allowed to work from home.

â€“ Across the state, all classes except for students of final-year post graduation courses and Plus 1 and Plus 2, will be held online. Residential schools can conduct physical classes if they are functioning under the bio-bubble concept.

â€“ Crowding will not be allowed in public places like malls, beaches, and tourist places, and in districts that have been categorised as â€˜Aâ€™ category. The number of people at marriages, funerals and other public functions has been limited to 50. As of today, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kollam districts are under â€˜Aâ€™ category.

â€“ In places that have been categorised as â€˜Bâ€™ category, no public functions will be allowed. Religious events should be held online, and weddings and funerals can have 20 people in attendance. Palakkad Idukki, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvananthapuram are under â€˜Bâ€™ category.

â€“ Rs 22 crore has been allotted to different districts from disaster management funds.

Though Kerala 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, in a relief to the state's health sector, only 3 per cent are admitted to the hospitals. On Thursday, Kerala reported 341 deaths, taking the toll to 51,501. Among today's fatalities, 32 were recorded over the last few days and 309 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, 15,388 people recovered from the infection on Thursday, taking the total number of those cured to 52,59,594.