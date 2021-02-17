Kerala actors Ramesh Pisharody, Edavela Babu take part in Congress rally

Actors Ramesh Pisharody and Edavela Babu took part in the Congress’s ‘Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' led by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala.

news Politics

Popular comedian, actor and TV personality Ramesh Pisharody is all set to officially join the Congress party in Kerala, according to top party sources, reports IANS. The 39-year-old however made it clear that he is not going to contest elections, but would be actively involved in campaigning for the party. On Tuesday, Ramesh Pisharody and another Malayalam actor Edavela Babu, took part in the Congress’s ‘Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' led by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, while the rally reached Haripad in Alappuzha district.

Pisharody’s entry into the party came about after talks between former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, a top source told IANS.

“I am with the party which has leaders who smile and one can approach without fear,” Madhyamam reports Ramesh Pisharody to have said during the event. Images from the event shows Pisharody being welcomed by flowers by the Ramesh Chennithala and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Mullappally Ramachandran.

Pisharody also reportedly added that if actor Dharmajan, said to be a close aide of his, is given a seat in the polls, he will be actively involved in campaigning. “Congress’s victory is necessary for the sustenance of India,” he said.

Photos also showed Edavela Babu, clad in a white shirt wearing a tri-colour shawl. He is also the General Secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). Last year his statement against the survivor actor in the Kerala actor assault case, had stirred a controversy. He had said, “we cannot bring back the dead”, when asked whether the survivor actor will be part of a movie that AMMA was planning to make.

Meanwhile, last week, another actor Major Ravi had also shared the stage with Chennithala at Kochi. Earlier there were also reports that actor Dharmarajan might contest for the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls.

(With IANS inputs)