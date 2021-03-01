Kerala actor assault case: SC grants six-month extension to court to complete trial

news Law

The Supreme Court on Monday gave six more months as the 'last opportunity' to finish the trial in the Kerala actor assault case. The judge of the trial court in Kochi had approached SC seeking an extension in trial. This is the second time the apex court has granted extra time for the completion of trial.

The SC also asked both the prosecution and defense counsels to cooperate to complete the trial in the time given. Actor Dileep was the 8th accused in the case, where a woman actor was abducted and sexually assaulted in February 2017.

The trial had started in November 2019 and it was recently halted as the prosecution and the survivor had approached the High Court seeking to shift the trial to some other court. They had alleged that the trial court judge was being biased all through the trial. The assaulted actor had also alleged that the judge was insensitive but HC had denied the plea. They have also alleged that the judge was not properly recording the cross examination.

The government had also approached the Supreme Court seeking the same. However the SC had denied the plea saying the allegations were unwarranted and it can affect the morale of the judge. Meanwhile following the issues with the trial court Judge, the first prosecutor had resigned.

Though Dileep had approached higher courts to stay the trial against him, in January the SC had rejected his plea. He had also asked the sessions court to discharge all charges against him which was also denied. Frequent pleas by the accused actor at higher courts had caused a delay in the case.

He was accused of conspiracy in the sexual assault and abduction case.