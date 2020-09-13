Kerala actor assault case: Prosecution moves court to cancel Dileepâ€™s bail plea

The prosecution reportedly made the move as Dileep allegedly tried to influence a witness in the case.

The prosecution counsel in the Kerala actor assault case has moved the trial court, seeking to cancel the bail plea of Malayalam actor Dileep, who is a key accused in the case. The prosecution, appearing for the survivor actor, reportedly made the move as Dileep allegedly tried to influence a witness in the case.

The prosecution counselâ€™s plea will be considered by the trial court in Ernakulam on Tuesday. As per reports, Dileep, who is accused of being the mastermind behind the abduction and sexual assault of a leading female actor in Kerala, allegedly tried to influence one of the witnesses, who had seen him along with the first accused in the case, Pulsar Suni.

Trial proceedings in the case are presently underway and witness examination is being held.

Dileep, who is the eighth accused in the case, was arrested on July 20, 2017, five months after the crime took place. Though initially Dileepâ€™s name did not surface in the case, in June, first accused Pulsar Suni confessed that the crime was allegedly plotted by Dileep. It is alleged that he held a grudge against the survivor actor for personal reasons.

Dileep has been out on bail since October 2017. He spent 85 days in jail. Ever since the actor has been out on bail, the prosecution has been alleging that there have been constant attempts to delay the trial proceedings.

After he moved the Supreme Court asking to get a copy of a controversial video of the assault, the trial proceedings were stayed for six months. This was despite the fact that he had already seen the visuals pertaining to the case in the lower court.

Though the trial proceedings finally started last December and the SC giving a time frame of six months to complete the proceedings, the trial got delayed again due to the lockdown. Last month, the trial court judge Justice Honey M Varghese moved SC and got an extension of three more months to complete the trial.

There are 355 witnesses in the case, including many prominent Malayalam actors.

