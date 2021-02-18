Kerala: 93.84% of health workers vaccinated against coronavirus

Health Minister KK Shailaja urged the people to reject the propaganda against vaccination.

A total of 3,85,905 people in Kerala received the COVID-19 vaccine as on Thursday, February 18, said a statement from the office of Health Minister KK Shailaja. This includes 3,35,754 health workers and 50,151 front line workers. 93.84 % of the health workers of the state received the Covaxin. This includes health workers of both private and government sectors as well as ASHA and Anganawadi workers.

According to the statement, the administration of the second dose of vaccine has begun for the health workers while the registration of polling officials has also begun. The Assembly elections in the state are likely to be held in April.

Pregnant women, those who are not able to take the vaccine due to health issues and those who were reluctant to take the vaccine had been excluded from the first list. Apart from this, there were 3,57,797 health workers in the register of which 3,35,754 received the vaccine. Health Minister KK Shailaja has said the health workers who were not able to take the vaccine for any reasons should soon receive it. All the health workers registered in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Malappuram districts received the vaccine. 99.11% of the health workers received the vaccine in Palakkad, 98.99 in Wayanad while 99.01 received the vaccine in the Kollam district.

The health minister also urged the people to reject the propaganda against vaccination.

Meanwhile the state on Thursday reported 4,584 cases and 5,193 recoveries. The number of active cases in the state is 60,178 while those who are recovered are 9,56,935.

Kozhikode has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the state-638. This is followed by Ernakulam-609, Malappuram-493, Pathanamthitta-492, Kollam-366, Kottayam-361, Thrissue-346, Thiruvananthapuram-300, Alappuzha-252, Kannur-211, Kasaragod-176, Wayanad-133, Palakkad-130 and Idukki 78. Two returnees from the UK tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

