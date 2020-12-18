Keerthy Suresh takes break from shoot in Dubai to spend time with friends

The actor posted a series of pictures from her travel diaries on her Instagram handle

Keerthy Suresh was in Dubai for the shooting of her film Rang De and she took time off her busy schedule to spend some quality time with her friends. The actress has posted a series of pictures from her travel dairies captioning it, "Hello Dubai ah, ennoda brother mark irukara? Oh, needhan pesuraya? Havar you? "

Keerthy and her buddies had a good time at a plush restaurant in Dubai and pics she had shared have gone viral among the netizens. Sharing the pic, she wrote, “Dubai 2020 with my Dubai squad! #Dubai #Dubai2020 #SquadGameStrong #instadaily #instagood #dubailife #dubaiinstagram #instadubai #instatravel.”

Earlier she had posted pics with what she calls her ‘Dubai Squad’ and looks completely gorgeous in her green outfit.

Incidentally, another pic of Keerthy Suresh was also doing rounds and it quite funny to see her taking a nap on the sets of Rang De. The pic was posted by her co-star Nithin with both him and director Venky Atluri having an amused expression. Reacting to this, Keerthy wrote, “Lesson learnt to never sleep in the middle of the sets! Jealous, aren’t you? @actor_nithiin @venky_ atluri Revenge shall be taken! #TeamRangDe.# instadaily #instagood # behindthescenes #shootlife # instashoot #shootdiaries.”

Rang De is directed by Venky Atluri and bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Keerthy Suresh is sharing the screen space with Nithin in this flick. Veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram is already on board cranking the camera and Devi Sri Prasad is setting the music score. Nithin’s Rang De was originally scheduled to hit the marquee in May this year but the release had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Her Malayalam movie, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, in which she shares the screen space with the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, is currently waiting for release. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and is produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla and C.J. Roy under their respective banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment on a very high budget.

Besides Marakkar, she has Good Luck Sakhi in the post production. This Nagesh Kukkunoor directorial is a female-centric film, and Keerthy is said to have a performance-oriented role in it. Devi Sri Prasad had been roped in to compose the tunes for Good Luck Sakhi with Chirantan Das cranking the camera and A Sreekar Prasad doing the edits. The film is bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma under the banner Worth a Shot Motion Arts and will be presented by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. Good Luck Sakhi has Jagapathi Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty and Rahul Ramakrishna in prominent roles sharing the screen space with Keerthy Suresh.

Keerthy Suresh recently joined the sets of Rajinikanth starrer Annaathe in Hyderabad which is written and directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. The film’s star cast also includes Meena, Kushboo, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish and Vela Ramamoorthy. The music for the film will be composed by D. Imman while cinematography and editing will be by Vetri and Ruben.