Keerthy Suresh signed on for Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’

It was announced via a special poster on Keerthy Suresh’s birthday.

The makers of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata officially announced on Saturday that Keerthy Suresh has been signed as the leading lady. The announcement was made on the occasion of Keerthy’s birthday via a special poster. Welcoming Keerthy on board, Mahesh tweeted: “Here’s wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films. Have a great one!

Replying to Mahesh’s tweet, Keerthy wrote: “Thank you so much Mahesh Babu sir Delighted to be working with you for the first time and really looking forward to this!” The film also marks the maiden collaboration of director Parasuram and Mahesh Babu. The film will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels and GMB Entertainment.

On the occasion of the film's launch in September, Parasuram took to Twitter and wrote: "My long wait to direct superstar Mahesh Babu garu has come to an end. Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets. It's a dream come true."

The film will have music by SS Thaman while PS Vinod will crank the camera. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

The film’s motion poster was released on August 9, on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday. The latest update is that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is most likely to play the antagonist in the movie. As per a recent India Today report, Anil Kapoor has been approached to play the antagonist in the film. Director Parasuram has narrated the script to Anil Kapoor over a phone call and he was quite impressed with his character. However, nothing has been finalized yet.

The project will go on the floors post-Dussehra and the makers are planning to shoot the first schedule in the US. Apparently, a month-long schedule is planned in Washington DC and the makers have already begun the visa formalities. The team will travel post-Dussehra, provided the current situation doesn't get worse.

Mahesh Babu was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs. 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

There are also reports that Mahesh Babu will team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new Telugu project next year. In 2019, Sandeep had already pitched a story idea which Mahesh really liked. However, since both of them were occupied with other commitments, they couldn’t join hands immediately. This project will go on floors early next year,