Keerthy Sureshâ€™s sports-drama Good Luck Sakhi to stream on OTT

â€˜Good Luck Sakhiâ€™, helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor, hit the big screens on January 28 this year.

Actor Keethy Sureshâ€™s recently-released sports drama Good Luck Sakhi is set to stream on over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video from February 12. The film released in theatres on January 28. Written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi will be available to watch in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

Good Luck Sakhi is based on the story of a happy-go-lucky girl Sakhi Pamar (Keerthy Suresh), who hails from the Banjara tribe in the Rayalaseema region. Nicknamed â€˜Bad Luck Sakhiâ€™ by those around her, other residents of the village consider Sakhiâ€™s presence as a bad omen. Her luck changes when a colonel (played by Jagapathi Babu) arrives in the village, hunting for a promising shooter whom he wishes to prep for the bigger stage. Sakhi has a gift for aiming targets that makes her a natural at shooting. The rest of the film is about Sakhiâ€™s ups and downs in the sport.

Popular producer Dil Raju presented the film, while Sudheer Chandra Padiri bankrolled it under the banner of Worth A Shot Motion Arts. Keerthy was recently seen in the Malayalam period drama Marakkar and Tamil family drama Annaatthe.

Annaatthe with Rajinikanth in the lead also starred Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Khushboo and Meena, among others. It was helmed by filmmaker Siva and opened to mixed responses.

The ensemble cast of the National Award-winning film Marakkar included actors Suniel Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Ashok Selvan, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique and Nedumudi Venu among others.

Keerthy is gearing up for the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which stars actor Mahesh Babu in the lead. Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the film is billed as an action and family entertainer. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be hitting the big screens on May 12. Keerthy will also be seen sharing the screen with director-turned-actor Selvaraghavan in Saani Kaayidham, which marks Selvaraghavanâ€™s acting debut.