Keerthy Sureshâ€™s long-delayed Telugu film gears up for release

The film will mark the directorial debut of Ramprasad Ragutu.

Keerthy Suresh first signed the deal to star in the Telugu movie Aina Ishtam Nuvvu in 2015. However, the film was put on the back-burner after the shooting was wrapped up. After five long years, this film is gearing up for release under a new title Janakitho Nenu. The film will mark the directorial debut of Ramprasad Ragutu.

According to sources, the makers have almost wrapped shooting for the project with only 4-5 days of patchwork left, which will be shot soon and the film will hit the screens once theatres resume functioning.

Producer Natti Kumar has alleged that the rights of Janakitho Nenu are with him after signing the deal with Chanti Addala. Natti Kumar said he will seek the help of the Producersâ€™ Council in dealing with the issue.

Keerthy currently has the Nagesh Kukkunoor directorial Good Luck Sakhi in her kitty. Being a female-centric film, Keerthy is sure to have a performance oriented role in this flick. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick, with Chirantan Das cranking the camera and A Sreekar Prasad doing the edits. The film is bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma under the banner Worth a Shot Motion Arts and will be presented by Dil Rajuâ€™s Sri Venkateswara Creations. Good Luck Sakhi has Jagapathi Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty and Rahul Ramakrishna in prominent roles sharing the screen space with Keerthy Suresh.

Besides this film, Keerthy has the Malayalam movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Telugu film Miss India. Her other films Rang De and the Rajinikanth starrer Annaathe, are in different stages of production. In Rajinikanthâ€™s Annaatthe, she will be seen playing his sister.

There are reports that Keerthy Suresh has been approached to play the lead role in another biopic. The star played the legendary actor Savitri in the biopic Mahanati / Nadigayar Thilagam and pulled off the role with ease and Ã©lan. Following this, the makers of the Vijaya Nirmala biopic have approached Keerthy to play the lead role. Incidentally, Keerthy Suresh is paired opposite Vijaya Nirmalaâ€™s grandson Nawin Vijay Krishna in Janakitho Neno.

Sources in the know say that Vijaya Nirmalaâ€™s son and actor Naresh will be directing the biopic and had narrated the script to Keerthy through video conferencing. If things move well, an official announcement about Keerthy taking up the project can be expected soon.

Keerthy had recently signed a Bollywood project opposite Ajay Devgn. However, she later opted out of the project as the makers felt she had lost too much weight to play the role of a mother. The film traces the life and times of Indian football player and coach, Syed Abdul Rahim. To be directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame and produced by Boney Kapoor, the biopic will also chronicle the national football teamâ€™s glory from 1950 to 1963.

