Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Good Luck Sakhi’ release date announced

Keerthy Suresh essays the titular role of Sakhi, a skillful shooter in the film.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi recently announced the release date along with a poster from the movie. Good Luck Sakhi is slated for theatrical release on June 3. The film marks director Nagesh Kukunoor’s debut movie in Tollywood. Prior to Good Luck Sakhi, he is known for his work in movies like Hyderabad Blues, Dor and Iqbal.

Actor Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to share the new poster and announce the release date of the film. “Here’s the announcement you’ve been waiting for! #GoodLuckSakhi is coming to theatres on June 3,” the 28-year-old actor’s post read.

The sports drama film stars Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. It is also likely to feature actors Rahul Ramakrishna and Rama Prabha. It is one of the most anticipated Telugu films of 2021.

Actor Keerthy Suresh will be seen in the titular role of Sakhi in the movie. The plot revolves around Sakhi, a skillful shooter, but someone who is infamously known for her bad luck and hence, ironically, is known as good luck Sakhi in the movie. Meanwhile, Aadhi will be essaying the role of a traditional theatre artist and Jagapathi Babu will be portraying Keerthy’s coach in Good Luck Sakhi.

In the new poster, Keerthy Suresh is spotted with a gun in her hand, flanked by Aadhi and Jagapathi Babu. While Keerthy Suresh and Aadhi seem to be happy in the poster, Jagapathi Babu is seen striking a stern pose.

Good Luck Sakhi was shot simultaneously in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the background score and music tracks for the film. Cinematography will be handled by Chirantan Das. The movie is presented by Dil Raju and bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri. Shyavya Varma is on board as the co-producer as well as stylist for Good Luck Sakhi.