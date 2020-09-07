Keerthy Suresh resumes shooting for ‘Good Luck Sakhi’ in Hyderabad

Also starring Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in key roles, the film marks the directorial debut of Nagesh Kukunoor in Telugu.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Keerthy Suresh, whose last film Penguin recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video, has resumed shooting for Good Luck Sakhi, which marks the directorial debut of Nagesh Kukunoor in Telugu. A picture of Keerthy and others from the sets of the film surfaced on social media on Sunday. Apparently, just a few days of shoot are left and the team is eyeing for a theatrical release. The teaser of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Independence Day. The film, which also stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in key roles, features Keerthy in the role of a sharpshooter.

The teaser was first shared by actor Prabhas on his social media handles. He wrote, “My congratulations and best wishes to the entire team of #GoodLuckSakhi.” The teaser opens with Keerthy’s character and we are told by a voice-over that she is called “Bad luck Sakhi” by the villagers. A series of shots give us a glimpse of all the bad things that happen in Sakhi’s life. Aadhi Pinisetty plays her friend and the scenes between them hints at a good friendship. Towards the end of the teaser, we see Sakhi training to become a sharpshooter. Actor Jagapathi Babu plays her coach.

In a recent interview, Kukunoor revealed that he’s terrified about finally making a film in Telugu, which is his mother tongue. “It’s my mother tongue but I never learned to read and write in Telugu. It’s one of my biggest regrets. So every time I was either offered a Telugu film or thought about it, I was always terrified. It’s like delving into a new language. I knew whenever I do direct, I’d have to do a lot of homework,” he said.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film. Produced by Sudheer Chandra, the film has been predominantly shot in Hyderabad and Pune.

Keerthy has two other Telugu projects in her kitty. Her upcoming Telugu release will be the Nithiin starrer Rang De gearing up for release soon. There’s also Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu in the pipeline. In Tamil, Keerthy has two projects. In Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, she will be seen playing his sister. She also has Saani Kaayidham, which marks the acting debut of filmmaker Selvaraghavan.

Keerthy had recently signed a Bollywood project opposite Ajay Devgn. However, she opted out of the project later as the makers felt she had lost too much weight to play the role of a mother. The film traces the life and time of Indian football player and coach Syed Abdul Rahim. To be directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame and produced by Boney Kapoor, the biopic will also chronicle our national football team’s glory from 1950 to 1963.

