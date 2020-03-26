Keerthy Suresh in Mahesh Babu starrer?

The shooting for the project is said to start in June this year.

Flix Tollywood

Buzz from the Tollywood industry is that director Parasuram may get a chance to work with Mahesh Babu. Earlier, the director was in talks to rope in Mahesh Babu for his project and narrated a storyline but it did not work. However, things are moving at a fast pace now, with Parasuram getting his nod from Mahesh Babu and their project will start rolling from June this year.

A recent update about this project is that Keerthy Suresh is in talks to play the female lead. Sources in the know say that Keerthy will be joining the sets of this flick only after completing the Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. It is an upcoming action drama film written and directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. The film’s star cast also includes Meena, Kushboo, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish and Vela Ramamoorthy. The music for the film will be composed by D. Imman while cinematography and editing will be by Vetri and Ruben, respectively.

The groundwork for the Parasuram - Mahesh Babu project is currently on and it will most probably go on the floors in June this year. Reports are in that it is touted to be a complete family entertainer and will have actors from different film industries down south.

While the Parasuram directorial is on cards, reports about Mahesh Babu planning on his next have surfaced a few days ago. Sources in the know say that the star is keen on working with a young and talented director, and it could be Venky Kudumula who could get to helm the project. The director did have a discussion with Mahesh Babu during which he pitched in a storyline and if things work out the two may collaborate, say sources in the know.

Keerthy Suresh’s next outing will be the Telugu movie Miss India, directed by the debut director Narendra Nath. It is an interesting film that will have the award-winning actor appearing in multiple get-ups. Keerthy underwent several trials to finalise her look in the film, according to reports. Miss India is set for a worldwide release on April 17th this year.

(Digital Native)