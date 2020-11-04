Keerthy Suresh to join sets of Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ in January

Directed by Parasuram, the film will be the first time that Keerthy plays the lead opposite Mahesh Babu.

Flix Tollywood

Keerthy Suresh is all set to team up with Mahesh Babu for the first time in the upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. In October, she had confirmed in an Instagram chat about signing up for the project. Now, during the promotions of her latest release, Miss India, she revealed in a media interaction that she will join the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in January 2021.

“I’m happy about teaming up with Mahesh Babu sir for the first time. I’ll join the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in January,” Keerthy said. She also confirmed that apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, her upcoming releases include the Telugu Good Luck Sakhi and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe in Tamil. She also said she’s in talks for a new Tamil film and two Telugu projects.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will be directed by Parasuram, was officially announced on May 31 on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s father and veteran actor Krishna’s birthday. On the occasion of the film’s launch, Parasuram took to Twitter and wrote: “My long wait to direct superstar Mahesh Babu garu has come to an end. Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets. It’s a dream come true.” The film will have music by S Thaman while PS Vinod will crank the camera. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

The project, which will go on the floors as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted, will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment. The makers are all set to film the first schedule in the US very soon. Apparently, a month-long schedule is planned in Washington, DC and the makers have already begun the visa formalities. The original plan was to travel post Dussehra, provided the current situation doesn’t get worse.

Mahesh Babu was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles.

There are also reports that Mahesh Babu will team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga for a new Telugu project next year. Last year, Sandeep had reportedly pitched a story idea that Mahesh really liked. However, since both of them were occupied with other commitments, they couldn’t join hands immediately.

(Content provided by Digital Native)