Keerthy Suresh to join Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’?

The film will be an adaptation of a popular Indian epic, said the makers.

Flix Tollywood

Prabhas, who is now easily one of the biggest pan-Indian actors in the country, is all set to star in upcoming magnum opus Adipurush, which will mark the actor’s first collaboration with director Om Raut. In a statement earlier this week, the makers said that the film will be an adaptation of a popular Indian epic. Going by the title poster, it can be assumed that it will be based on Ramayan and Prabhas will be seen playing Lord Ram.

The latest update is that Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the leading lady. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement. If Keerthy comes on board, it will be the first time she will be paired opposite Prabhas. Keerthy already has four projects already in her kitty, including Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Saani Kaayidham, Good Luck Sakhi and Rang De.

Adipurush will be Prabhas's third film with producer Bhushan Kumar after Saaho and Radhe Shyam and his first film with director Om Raut, who recently directed Ajay Devgn and Sai Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji.

Prabhas said about the film: “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

The film will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. It will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several foreign languages. On teaming up with Prabhas, Om Raut said: “I am grateful to Prabhas for accepting the part and my vision and Bhushan ji for his unconditional support to realise my dream project. We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before.”

The project is currently in its pre-production stage and will go on the floors next year. The makers are eyeing a massive 2022 release. They are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew. However, talks are underway with several leading actors from Bollywood to play crucial roles.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Watch: Title anouncement of Adipurush