Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan's 'Saani Kaayidham' goes on floors

Dhanush revealed the first look poster of â€˜Saani Kaayidhamâ€™, directed by Arun Matheswaran, in November 2020.

Flix Kollywood

Tamil director Selvaraghavan has turned actor in the upcoming film Saani Kaayidham, which will also have Keerthy Suresh in the lead. Touted to be a crime thriller, the film will be directed by Arun Matheswaran. It was officially launched on Friday with a customary pooja ceremony. Sharing a few photos from the sets on social media, Keerthy wrote, "Seeking blessings as we begin yet another journey."

The first look poster of Saani Kaayidham was released by actor and Selvaraghavanâ€™s brother Dhanush. In the poster, Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan are seen in a rural setting. The story of Saani Kaayidham is purportedly based on real-life incidents which took place in the 1980s.

Produced by Seven Screen Entertainment, the film will have Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the music. Yamini Yagnamurthy, who worked in Vaanum Kottatum, will be in charge of cinematography for this film. Editor Nagooran and art director Ramu Thangaraj are also part of the technical crew.

Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan had recently commenced his upcoming directorial with a photo shoot starring Dhanush. Titled Naane Varuven, the first look poster was released recently. The film will be produced by Kalaipuli Thanu, Dhanush and Selvaraghavan worked together in films like Thulluvatho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, Mayakkam Enna and Yaradi Nee Mohini.

It was also recently announced that they will collaborate for the second instalment of the popular film Aayirathil Oruvan. Announcing Aayirathil Oruvan 2 on social media at the start of the new year, Dhanush wrote: "A magnum opus! The pre-production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master Selvaraghavan. The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2...The Prince returns in 2024."

A magnum opus !! The pre production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master @selvaraghavan ! The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2 ..The Prince returns in 2024 https://t.co/HBTXeN66iA â€” Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 1, 2021

On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh is teaming up with Mahesh Babu for the first time in the upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. In October, she had confirmed the news via social media. During the promotion for her latest release Miss India, Keerthy had confirmed that apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, her upcoming releases include Good Luck Sakhi and Rajinikanthâ€™s Annaatthe. She also said that she is in talks for a new Tamil film and two Telugu projects.

(Content provided by Digital Native)