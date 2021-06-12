Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin’s romantic drama ‘Rang De’ streams on OTT

Helmed by Venky Atulri, ‘Rang De’ released in theatres on March 26 this year.

Flix Tollywood

Following its theatrical release in March, the Tollywood romantic drama Rang De is now streaming on OTT platform Zee5 since Saturday, June 12. Team Rang De announced on May 31 that the movie would stream on the OTT platform, however, the dates for the same weren’t revealed at the time. Sharing the news on Friday, actor Nithiin wrote on his social media, “The colors of life - love, fun & emotions comes to your home.”

Spearheaded by Tholiprema fame Venky Atluri, Rang De features actors Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin in the lead roles. Rang De released in theatres on March 26 this year, and opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics. The movie tracks the lives of Arjun and Anu, who share a bittersweet romantic relationship. The project is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainment. Rang De has music by composer Devi Sri Prasad. Apart from starring Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin in the lead, it also features actors Sai Kumar, Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Vineeth among others. PC Sreeram was roped in as the cinematographer, while Naveen Nooli took care of the editing for the venture.

Meanwhile Keerthy Suresh, who is collaborating with Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam directors, has a number of films in her kitty. She is currently working on the Telugu film Sarakaru Vaari Paata, co-starring Mahesh Babu. The movie is likely to hit the big screens next year. She is also a part of the ensemble cast of Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated Kollywood movie Annaatthe. Touted to be a rural drama, the movie is helmed by Siruthai fame filmmaker Siva. Keerthy also awaits the release of Mohanlal’s period film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which bagged the National Award in several categories in 2019. The makers of Marakkar had recently postponed the theatrical release of the film for the fourth time in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keerthy will also be seen in the Tamil film Saani Kaayidham, alongside director Selvaraghavan, who is making his acting debut with the venture. She is currently working on the upcoming Telugu sports drama Good Luck Sakhi, wherein she will be playing the titular role of Sakhi.

Nithiin was last seen in the Telugu film Check, which was released in February this year. Starring Nithiin, Rakul Preet and Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead, the movie made its OTT premiere on May 14 this year on the platform Sun NXT. He is also playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of 2018 Bollywood movie Andhadhun, reprising Ayushmann Khurrana’s role from the original.