KEAM 2021 applications rolled out, here are the important dates

Application for KEAM 2021 (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) entrance examination, for admission in Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries and Pharmacy courses in the state, rolled out on June 1. Students can apply for the entrance examination till June 21 at 5 pm through the official portal of KEAM. The last date to upload other required certificates and documents, except documents to show date of birth and nativity proof, is June 30.

While the admission to Engineering and pharmacy courses will be based on the examination conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, admission to medical courses including MBBS will be based on NEET-UG 2021, while admission to architecture course will be based on the rank list prepared by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations by giving equal weightage to the marks obtained in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), conducted by the Council of Architecture. "Those candidates who wish to be considered for the allotment in medical and allied courses in Kerala should be qualified in NEET-UG 2021," the KEAM 2021 notification states.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examination in Kerala also recently announced other important dates associated with the examinations through the online prospectus. According to it, the engineering entrance examination will be held on July 27. Paper 1 consisting of physics and chemistry will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm on July 27, while paper 2, consisting of mathematics will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm later on the day. Admit cards for the exam can be downloaded on July 14. The rank lists for engineering, architecture and B. Pharm courses will be published on or before September 15, 2021, through the official portal (www.cee.kerala.gov.in).

Inorder to apply, students need to first register themselves through the KEAM portal, this is followed by filling application form. Once this is complete, students can pay the fees, following which they can upload images and required documents. For more details on how to apply, read this.