KCR shifts gear to election mode, announces development projects at Khammam event

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi organised its first massive public meeting in Khammam on Wednesday, January 18.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao used the BRS mega rally, the party's first public meeting organised in Khammam on Wednesday, January 18, to shift gears into election mode. CM KCR announced several development promises to Khammam in his speech at the huge event on Wednesday, January 18, while also mentioning that he would reveal the national policy of the BRS on another day. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI General Secretary D Raja also attended the public meeting.

According to BRS, the public meeting is the biggest in the history of Khammam, and the party called it the beginning of a change that the entire country is going to witness. The meeting scheduled to begin at 2.30 pm began only at 3.40 pm.

Kerala Cm Pinarayi was the first to address the gathering and he chose to speak in English. He spoke about the importance of a public movement against the BJP like the one CM KCR has embarked upon. He also emphasised the spirit of federalism and minced no words about how he felt that it is under threat under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Next came Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. He chose Hindi as his preferred language to target PM Modi. He alleged that the PM will utilise the chairmanship of G20 as part of his 2024 poll campaign. He also said, "You drive away BJP from Telangana and we assure you that we will do the same in Uttar Pradesh."

After Akhilesh, CPI's General Secretary D Raja took to the podium to address the gathering. CM KCR introduced D Raja as Telanganaâ€™s friend and someone who supported the Telangana statehood movement. Raja received a warm response when he began his speech in Telugu, but soon shifted to English saying it was more convenient. Though the crowd seemed anxious about yet another English speech, Raja kept the momentum going and ensured it was not too long.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's speech was the highlight of the event. Though both Arvind Kejriwal and Mann spoke in Hindi, Mann hogged all the limelight with his witty one-liners and his short and crisp speech. While showering praises on the KCR government, he announced that he would replicate the Telangana government's Kanti Velugu scheme in Punjab. Mann also took a dig at the Congress saying it has become a party where its elected MLAs are available for sale at a cheap price.

And finally, taking centre stage, CM KCR began his speech by announcing a slew of development projects for Khammam. While several points in his speech felt like old wine in a new wineskin, he said he would save the national policy of the BRS for another day. Throwing light at certain aspects of the national policy of the BRS, CM KCR said his party would ensure that the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is not privatised, and also that it would put an end to the controversial Agnipath army recruitment scheme. He also hit out at PM Modi several times in his speech, making it no different from many of his recent speeches. KCR's speech was a letdown for many people who had gathered at the meeting expecting more fireworks and steam. He had to cut short his speech as the leaders in attendance were scheduled to take the helicopter back to Hyderabad.