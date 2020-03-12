A visibly irritated Health Minister Etala Rajender walked out of the press meet on Tuesday after a reporter earnestly asked: "The Chief Minister has claimed that paracetamol is enough to treat coronavirus, your comments on it, please?"

The Congress had last week pointed out in the Assembly that the government had failed in providing masks to the people as a precaution from contracting coronavirus. Responding to it in a nonchalant manner and ridiculing the Congress, the Chief Minister said, "Everyone is here in this House without masks. What is the need for masks, when there is no coronavirus in our state. The disease was not born in this state, it originated in China."

The Chief Minister while talking about how the disease spreads, also called the techie who tested positive with COVID-19, a "sannasi daridrudu" (unfortunate nincompoop). "The disease originated in China. Because people are travelling; and people are coming from China, people from other places who contracted the disease, when they are coming here, the disease is spreading. One such sannasi daridrudu has come here and lit fire."

"As soon as he came here, Etala Rajender (Health minister) caught him," KCR said.

Further, trying to reassure the people of the state, by quoting a scientist he claimed, "There is no need to panic about coronavirus. Just paracetamol is enough for it." The CM claimed that that the virus cannot survive in temperatures above 22 degrees Celsius. The claim, however, has no scientific basis.

While paracetamol is definitely one among the medicines that are being prescribed to patients of COVID-19 who suffer from fever, making a statement implying that paracetamol is a cure for the disease can be dangerous. A cure for the deadly disease has not been found yet. Media reports have shown that the death rate of the elderly contracting the virus is higher, while younger people mostly recover.