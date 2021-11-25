KCRâ€™s daughter and TRS leader Kavithaâ€™s assets nearly tripled since 2019

In her election affidavit, Kavitha listed assets in her name worth around Rs 20.48 crore.

news Election

The assets of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who is set to be elected unanimously to the state Legislative Council from local authorities' constituencies, along with two other TRS candidates, have nearly tripled since 2019. In her election affidavit, Kavitha listed assets in her name worth around Rs 20.48 crore, and in her husbandâ€™s name worth Rs 19.12 crore, a total of Rs 39.6 crore. This indicated a tripling of her own assets â€” and doubling of the couple's combined assets â€” since 2019, when she contested the Lok Sabha election from Nizamabad.

In her 2019 affidavit, Kavithaâ€™s total assets listed amounted to Rs 7.63 crore â€” Rs 2.08 crore movable and Rs 5.55 crore immovable assets, while her husband Anil Kumarâ€™s total assets amounted to Rs 9.74 crore â€” Rs 6.76 crore moveable and Rs 2.97 crore immoveable. In her current affidavit, Kavithaâ€™s total assets listed amounted to Rs 20.48 crore â€” Rs 14.78 crore movable and Rs 5.7 crore immovable assets, while her husband Anil Kumarâ€™s total assets amounted to Rs 19.12 crore â€” Rs 14.04 crore moveable and Rs 5.17 crore immoveable. While Kavithaâ€™s total assets nearly tripled from Rs 7.63 crore to Rs 20.48 crore in the past two-and-a-half years, the coupleâ€™s combined assets more than doubled from Rs 17.37 crore to Rs 39.6 crore.

The TRS leader has also stated that she holds liabilities worth Rs 16.62 crore, while her husband holds liabilities worth Rs 5 crore. Kavithaâ€™s loans included a Rs 10.18 lakh car loan, Rs 24 lakh gold loan, Rs 1.16 crore mortgage loan, and Rs 95.67 lakh overdraft in Bank of Baroda. In 2019, Kavitha had listed liabilities of Rs 2.27 crore.

Kavitha will be elected to the upper house of the state legislature for a second consecutive term. She filed her nomination as the TRS candidate from the Nizamabad-Kamareddy Local Authorities' constituency. With the nomination of an independent candidate in Nizamabad constituency rejected by the election authorities, Kavitha alone remained in the fray. Independent candidate Kotagiri Srinivas' nomination was not found to be in the prescribed format. Three local public representatives also complained to the District Collector that Srinivas submitted their forged signatures as proposers. Similarly, Patnam Mahender Reddy and Shambirpur Raju of the ruling party are also set to be elected unopposed from Rangareddy district.

Kavitha was elected to the Legislative Council from the same constituency in October last year. Kavitha was sent to the Legislative Council after she suffered a shock defeat in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2019. Kavitha, who represented Nizamabad in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019, lost her re-election bid to BJP's Dharmapuri Aravind in the 2019 General Elections.

The three TRS candidates are likely to be declared elected on Friday, November 26, the last day for withdrawal of nominations. They will receive the election certificates from respective returning officers. Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel said nomination papers of 27 candidates were rejected during the scrutiny on Wednesday, according to IANS. Most of them were independent candidates. Officials said their nomination papers either did not have signatures of the proposers or the signatures were not genuine.

According to the rules, the nomination papers should carry names and signatures of 10% of the total electors or 10 voters. A total of 71 candidates, most of them independents, are in the fray in these constituencies. As many as 24 candidates are in the fray in Karimnagar and Adilabad each. The opposition Congress party has filed its candidates in Medak and Khammam constituencies.

The Council election is being held from nine Local Authorities' constituencies for 12 seats due to retirement of sitting members on January 4, 2022. If there are no withdrawal of nominations by independents and others contesting against TRS candidates, elections for nine seats of the Council will be held on December 10. Local bodies' representatives are eligible to cast their votes in these constituencies. Counting of votes will be taken up on December 14.

The TRS candidates for these seats are Yadava Reddy, Tata Madhu, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, L Ramana, Bhanuprasad Rao, Dande Vittal, MC Koti Reddy, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and Kuchumalla Damodar Reddy.

With IANS and PTI inputs