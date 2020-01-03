KCR plans to rope in spiritual gurus, retired cops to advise him on Telangana’s education system

Education

Telangana faces a huge shortage when it comes to teachers and the state faced an education budget cut.

After cutting the education budget in the state, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar feels that the education system should focus on removing criminality, inculcate and enhance moral and ethical values in the society. The CM however, does not plan to fill the 20,000 odd staff shortage at schools. He has announced that he plans to take advice from spiritual guru and monk like Sri Jeeyar Swamy and former DGPs to enhance education system.

The CM on Thursday announced that from the coming academic year, lessons that will enhance the moral and ethical values will be taught in the educational institutions. To advise on such matters a committee of former DGs will be also constituted.

“Unfortunately, criminality is on increase in the present-day society. In some incidents, humans are behaving like wild animals. There is an urgent need to stop the spread of criminality. Moral values can be raised in society only through offering a value-based education to children in educational institutions. Our government is committed to this and will work with dedication,” said KCR who than added that from the coming academic year a value-based education should be taught in the educational institutions in the state. “We have to prepare lessons in this regard. We will appoint a committee with former DGPs. We will seek advice and suggestions from spiritual teachers like Sri Jeeyar Swamy and others. We will start teaching proper lessons, which will pave the way for a better society, and this will start from the coming academic year. The police also should extend their support to make Telangana Society a better one,” the CM said.

In February 2019, in the state budget presented by the state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the education budget was cut from Rs 13,278 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 12,220.75 crore for 2019-20, a drop of Rs 1058 core (1.6 per cent).

Teachers associations say there is a shortage of as many as 20,000 teachers in total at various school in the state. The state, however, claims that they have appointed 7,000 new teachers and 18,000 vidya volunteers to meet the staff shortage at schools.

KCR was speaking at a book launch when he spoke about the new direction in which he wished to take the state's education system. The CM also made statements through which he was probably hinting at the alleged extra judicial killing of those accused in the Disha gang rape and murder that had shocked the state on November 27. “There is nothing wrong in taking stringent action for protecting good in the society. This is necessary while discharging duties. In a democracy, sometimes the government has to take measures even if they are not liked by the government, in the larger interests of the people. We have to undertake certain action while recognizing people’s sentiments and respect them. There is nothing wrong in this. If society at large is getting benefitted, certain stringent actions are necessary,” the CM said.

The CM was speaking at the release an autobiography, “Journey Through Turbulent Times,” written by former DGP HJ Dora.