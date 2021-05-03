‘KCR personally targeted me’: Sacked former Min Eatala alleges vendetta against him

The former Health Minister was removed from the Telangana cabinet on Sunday for alleged land grabbing.

news Politics

A day after being stripped of his post, former Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Monday alleged a vendetta against him by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The former Minister asserted that he was willing to even resign from the party but would not forgo self-respect.

Eatala, who is the legislator from Huzurabad, was removed from the Health portfolio on Saturday following allegations of land grabbing in Atchampet village, Masaipet mandal in Medak district. The very next day, he was removed from the cabinet too. He is accused of seizing assigned lands from farmers and establishing a hatchery.

Amidst speculations that he would be arrested, the former Minister held a press conference on Monday and stated that he was willing to face any consequence. He said that he believes in the principles of justice and faith of the people – principles that he learnt from KCR himself during the Telangana statehood agitation.

“I will fight the cases in court and I’m ready to serve punishment if I’m found guilty,” Eatala said. He alleged that the Chief Minister had framed him in the case. “KCR himself called up authorities alleging that there were discrepancies, held discussions and scripted a campaign against me. It doesn’t increase his stature.”

Accusing the CM of targeting him, Eatala alleged that KCR used all the powers by using the Revenue Department, Anti-Corruption Bureau and Forest Department against him.

The former Minister also said that all process was violated just to oust him. He said that while a probe into the alleged land grabbing should have been done by the Mandal Revenue Officer, a Collector was entrusted with it.

“Did you at least ask for my side of the explanation? I didn’t even receive the summons from the Collector before the investigation, nor after the investigation. If it was a genuine complaint by a farmer, they would have given me notice, seeking an explanation,” Eatala alleged. He said that he should be investigated by an independent judge and not by government authorities.

Eatala claimed that not a single minister in KCR’s cabinet is treated with any respect. And since he demanded respect, he was subjected to a witch-hunt, he alleged. “Just because I wanted to retain self-respect you have targeted me. I know to what lengths you would go to target people. I will die but I won’t give up my self-respect,” he challenged KCR.

Regarding his association with the TRS party, the Huzurabad legislator said that KCR might claim that he did not win the elections on his own merit, so he was willing to give up the party membership. “I will talk to the people of Huzurabad, discuss with them and then take a decision.” He added that he had faced several challenges in his political career, including death threats from gangster Nayeem, but had faced them undeterred and would continue to do the same.

Meanwhile, another inquiry has been initiated against the Huzurabad MLA for alleged land grabbing at the Seetha Rama Swamy temple in Devaryamjal village, Shamirpet mandal, Medak-Malkajgiri district. The government on Monday issued orders constituting a four-member team to probe the allegations. The team is headed by M Raghunandan Rao, Commissioner of Panchayat and Rural Development.