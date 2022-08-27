â€˜KCR is new Nizam, need to uproot his govtâ€™: JP Nadda at Praja Sangrama Yatra

Third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra concluded with a public meeting at the Arts College in Warangalâ€™s Hanamkonda town.

BJP president JP Nadda termed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a new Nizam and called up the people of Telangana to uproot his corrupt and autocratic government. Addressing a public meeting at Hanamkonda town, he slammed Chief Minister KCR for imposing restrictions on public meetings and compared this with the last diktat of Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last ruler of the erstwhile Hyderabad state.



Nadda was addressing the public meeting at Hanamkonda Arts College ground to mark the culmination of the third phase of state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Yatra.



The BJP chief said before his arrival he learnt that permission for the ground was cancelled and at a midnight hearing the court granted permission. He also claimed that when he landed at the airport, he was told that the party leaders and workers can't accord him a welcome as prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in force. He also recalled that Bandi Sanjay was also arrested during the second phase of the yatra and when he came to secure his release, he was told at the airport that he can't lead the protest due to Covid-19 protocol.



Alleging that democracy is in danger in Telangana due to KCR's actions, Nadda said in the coming elections people of Telangana will send him home and bring BJP to power. "Like last Nizam's 'firman' Gashti Nishan 53 banning public meetings and speeches, the prohibitory order of KCR will prove his last order," he said.



The BJP leader alleged that KCR was scared of BJP after defeats in the by-elections in Dubbaka and Huzurabad. Alleging that TRS and KCR pushed Telangana in darkness, Nadda said the aim of Praja Sangrama Yatra is to bring light and development to Telangana.



The BJP president said while the country was marching ahead on the path of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, corruption was rampant in Telangana under TRS rule. Nadda said that Telangana, which should have leap-frogged the development, is in losses of lakhs of crores due to rampant corruption.



"This corruption has now reached Delhi," he said in an obvious reference to allegations that KCR's daughter Kavitha was involved in the Delhi liquor scam.



He claimed that the Modi government is implementing a host of schemes for empowerment of Dalits, women, youth, farmers and other weaker sections of the society. He alleged that KCR was diverting funds provided under the schemes of the Central government and giving his name to the Central schemes.



He claimed that the Centre sanctioned Rs 377 crore for relief works in 11 food-hit 11 districts and released Rs 188 crore but KCR did not provide any help to the victims.



Stating that Centre provided Rs 3,982 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission, he said Telangana spent only Rs 200 crore.



The BJP chief termed Kaleshwaram project a symbol of corruption. "This project has become an ATM for KCR as he revised its cost from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 1.40 lakh crore," he said.



Nadda said Telangana achieved after a long struggle and claimed that BJP was first to support the demand for Telangana by passing the Kakinada resolution. He slammed KCR for what he called going back on his promise to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day due to pressure from Majlis and promised that if voted to power BJP will celebrate the day officially.



Central minister G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and several other BJP leaders also addressed the public meeting.