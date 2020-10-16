'KCR govt neglected Hyderabad': Congress hits out at TRS over devastation due to flood

The Congress also alleged that there was no development of the city in contrast to government claims of spending Rs 67,000 crore on Hyderabad's infrastructure projects.

The Congress party on Thursday lashed out at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for the devastation that followed heavy rains and floods in Hyderabad, accusing it of neglecting the city. All India Congress Committee Spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan on Thursday, speaking to the media, alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had turned Hyderabad into the â€˜most dreaded cityâ€™ in his seven-year rule.

"Hyderabad city has contributed Rs 7 lakh crore to state exchequer in the past seven years but the city's infrastructure has been completely debilitated. Where has all that money gone?" Sravan asked, further alleging, â€œPeople are completely devastated and do not even have essential commodities and food to eat. Why is CM KCR still not reviewing the relief measures or announcing compensation? What is the Municipal Minister KTR doing? Why is he fearing to visit the flood areas without security and oversee relief measures?"

Blaming the state government for failing to take adequate preventive measures, he said "though the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rains, the government did not take any preventive steps or set up a control room to monitor the situation."

He accused KCR of not taking note of the situation until Prime Minister Narendra Modi called in.

Sravan claimed that KTR was â€˜afraidâ€™ of facing people. He said "Only after the damage was done, he visited selected areas, that too flanked by DGP and under tight security. Why is he fearing to interact with people who are devastated by the floods? The TRS government has turned the global city of Hyderabad, which was considered the 'Most Livable City' into a dreaded city."

The Congress leader also alleged that there was no development of the city in contrast to government claims of spending Rs 67,000 crore on Hyderabad's infrastructure projects. He asked "Where has all that money gone? Did that money go into the pockets of KTR? Because there are about 12,821 illegal structures on nalas in Greater Hyderabad and Rs 12,000 crore is needed to erase them. How many illegal structures did the TRS government demolish? There are 185 lakes in the GHMC area which have been encroached. There are 3,132 lakes in HMDA limits which have been encroached. Did the TRS government reclaim at least one inch from encroachments?"

Sravan visited affected areas in Khairatabad constituency along with local Congress leaders before addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally. He demanded that KCR should immediately announce ex-gratia to the deceased and compensation for the affected families.