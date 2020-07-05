'KCR can go to farmhouse, but where will Hyd residents go?' Union Min Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy said that despite support from the Centre, the Telangana government failed to tackle the situation in the city.

Coronavirus Politics

Amid the mounting COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday asserted that the Centre has been extending all necessary support to check the virus spread and blamed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for leaving the capital city in the lurch.

Addressing BJP cadre in a virtual rally in Hyderabad, Reddy said despite support and several suggestions from the Centre, the K Chandrasekhar Rao government failed to tackle the situation in the city.

"We never know when Hyderabad city will explode (in terms of number of COVID-19 cases)....the central teams visited the city and tried to give suggestions to the state machinery. But the state government tried to ignore them. On top of that, they (TRS government) tried to blame the central government," he said.

"I am questioning the state government, why are there more deaths in Hyderabad in terms of percentage. We can understand how grim the situation is. The people of Hyderabad have been left in the lurch," the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs said.

Kishan Reddy also took a jibe at KCR's move to go to his farmhouse in Siddipet district on Friday, after a few staff tested positive at the Chief Minister's residence cum camp office in Hyderabad's Pragathi Bhavan.

"If those that need to govern the state go to their farmhouse, then what do we do? You can stay in the farmhouse, but where will Hyderabad residents go?" Kishan Reddy asked.

Speaking about the support extended by the Centre to Telangana to tackle the present situation, the minister said through the Ministry of Health, Rs 215 crore was given under COVID-19 assistance.

"As many as 6.20 lakh N-95 masks and 2.5 lakh PPE kits, which are used by doctors and paramedical staff have been sent to Telangana. The Centre approved 35 labs for conducting coronavirus tests," he said.

"Whatever they (Telangana government) asked, the Centre did favours to Telangana. The situation is not improving as the Telangana government is taking unilateral decisions and instructions from the MIM party," he further alleged.

Under Garib Kalyan Yojana, Rs 666 crore was given to Telangana benefitting about 34 lakh farmers besides Rs 521 crore was deposited in bank accounts of one crore women who hold Jan Dhan accounts, Kishan Reddy claimed.

On the Galwan Valley clash, the Minister also said that 130 crore people of India were united in condemning China's "conspiracies and devious actions."

