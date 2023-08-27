KCR and ‘Razakar’ Owaisi destroying Telangana, says Amit Shah

Shah’s mention of the Razakars, is a reference to the extremist military force during the Nizam rule which was known for targeting Hindus, irrespective of caste location.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, August 27 said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has betrayed the aspirations of those who sacrificed their lives to achieve statehood by working alongside ‘Razakars’ like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Speaking at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting in Khammam district, he said, “People did not become martyrs for attaining Telangana statehood so that the BRS party and KCR can sit alongside Razakars. For the last eight nine years, the BRS party has sat alongside Owaisi and crushed the aspirations of all the martyrs.”

“I have come to tell KCR that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) symbol might be a car which goes up to Bhadrachalam (Hindu pilgrimage site in Telangana) but their vehicle doesn’t reach Lord Ram’s feet as the vehicle is being steered by Owaisi,” Shah said.

He stated that CM KCR will not get a chance to form government again in Telangana and when the BJP forms government, they will worship at the feet of Lord Ram in Bhadrachalam. Shah also said that the next CM will be from the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“If KCR thinks that he can commit atrocities against BJP workers and thinks we shall respond with silence, he is wrong. He arrested BJP MP Bandi Sanjay when he spoke out against corruption. Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender was also sent out of the Legislative Assembly. We know that you (KCR) want to make your son Telangana Industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) the chief minister. But we shall not let that happen,” he added.

Shah also said that KCR turned the issue of paddy procurement into a political issue. “But PM Modi procured 900 lakh metric tonnes from Telangana,” he said.