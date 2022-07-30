KCET 2022 results out, Bengaluru boys bag top 3 ranks in engineering stream

This year, 1,71,656 candidates are eligible for undergraduate engineering courses.

The Karnataka government on Saturday, July 30, declared the results for CET (Common Entrance Test) exams. Students can check their results at the official government website (cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, karresults.nic.in). Enter the registration number and the first four characters of your name and click on Submit to view the results. The results can also be downloaded from the same website. This year, 1,71,656 candidates are eligible for undergraduate engineering courses.

Apoorv Tandon of National Public School in Yelahanka followed by Siddharth Singh and Atmakuri Venkata Madh of Chaitanya Techno School Marathahalli in Bengaluru, topped the engineering stream.

Arun Ravishankar, Sumeet Patil and Sudeep Y M were the top BSc (Agriculture) rank holders while Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule, Manish S A, and Shuba Kaushik were the top three rank holders in the BSc Veterinary category.

Out of 1,42,750 eligible candidates for Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS), 80,008 are girls.

In the engineering category, out of 1,71,656 eligible candidates, 88,575 are girls. Similarly, out of 1,39,968 eligible candidates for Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, 78,070 are girls.

CET is an examination conducted for students to get admissions to undergraduate courses like engineering, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, and other courses in colleges of Karnataka.

A total of 2,10,829 students had written the KCET, which was held on June 16 and 17 across 486 examination centres, according to the Karnataka Examination Authority.

As many as 486 observers (assistant commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians, and approximately 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officers/officials were deployed on examination duty.

