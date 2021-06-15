'Kayamkulam Kochunni' to 'Clint', six Malayalam films to stream on Jio Cinemas

Titled Malayalam Mojo, Jio Cinemas is presenting a Mollywood movie marathon which will consist of six movies from various genres.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam film buffs have a new reason to rejoice. Over-the-top (OTT) platform Jio Cinema announced on Monday that the streamer will be releasing six Malayalam films as part of the upcoming Mollywood movie marathon which has been titled 'Malayalam Mojo'. While one of the films is directly releasing on OTT, the other five are gearing up for digital premiere following theatrical release. From period dramas to comedies, movies belonging to six unique genres featuring stars such as Mohanlal and Nivin Pauly among others, have been picked as a part of Malayalam Mojo. The six movies will be released one after the other, starting from June 18.

Hereâ€™s the list of six Malayalam movies that will be available on Jio Cinemas:

Kayamkulam Kochunni

Featuring actors Nivin Pauly and Priya Anand in the lead, period film Kayamkulam Kochunni is based on the life of the legendary 19th century highwayman Kayamkulam Kochunni who robbed from the rich and gave to the poor during the British Raj at Central Travancore. Helmed by director Rosshan Andrrews, the film features Mohanlal in a cameo role as Ithikkara Pakki, another highwayman. The film tracks the lead characterâ€™s journey, explaining how he rose from his humble beginnings. The film reportedly raked in over Rs 100 crore at the box office. Popular writer duo Bobby and Sanjay were on board as the screenwriters. The movie will be released on June 18.

Kammara Sambhavam

The Rathish Ambat directorial Kammara Sambhavam features actors Dileep (currently an accused in the abduction and sexual assault case of a prominent woman actor), Siddharth, Murali Gopy, Namitha Pramod in prominent roles. The film opens with a group of liquor barons, who are members of the Indian Liberation Party (ILP), meeting Kammaran to make a biopic about him. In the process, they learn how Kammaran went from being a cunning medical practitioner to joining the Indian freedom struggle after meeting Subhash Chandra Bose. The satirical-thriller will be released in Jio Cinemas on June 19. With Sound Design by Academy Award winning Resul Pookutty, Kammara Sambha vam was much feted with the film bagging the National Film Award for Best Production Design.

Clint Starring actors Unni Mukundan, Rima Kallingal, Vinay Forrt and Master Alok in the lead, Clint is based on the real-life story of Edmund Thomas Clint, the child prodigy, who passed away at the age of seven, leaving behind around 25,000 drawings and paintings. Clint is directed by Harikumar and has music by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The film was also the official selection at several award festivals such as Kolkata International Film Festival, International Children's Film Festival India (ICFFI), Pune International Film Festival, Dhaka International Film Festival and Bengaluru International Film Festival. Clint will be streaming on Jio Cinemas from June 25.

Puzhayamma

Helmed by filmmaker Vijeesh Mani, Puzhayamma is based on the friendship between a 13-year-old girl and an American tourist played by Baby Meenakshi and Linda Arsenio. The movie will be directly released on OTT platform Jio Cinema on July 1. The venture is touted as the first film that has been completely shot in a river.

Mr and Ms Rowdy