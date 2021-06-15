Malayalam film buffs have a new reason to rejoice. Over-the-top (OTT) platform Jio Cinema announced on Monday that the streamer will be releasing six Malayalam films as part of the upcoming Mollywood movie marathon which has been titled 'Malayalam Mojo'. While one of the films is directly releasing on OTT, the other five are gearing up for digital premiere following theatrical release.
From period dramas to comedies, movies belonging to six unique genres featuring stars such as Mohanlal and Nivin Pauly among others, have been picked as a part of Malayalam Mojo. The six movies will be released one after the other, starting from June 18.
Hereâ€™s the list of six Malayalam movies that will be available on Jio Cinemas:
Kayamkulam Kochunni
Featuring actors Nivin Pauly and Priya Anand in the lead, period film Kayamkulam Kochunni is based on the life of the legendary 19th century highwayman Kayamkulam Kochunni
Kammara Sambhavam
The Rathish Ambat directorial Kammara Sambhavam
Clint
Starring actors Unni Mukundan, Rima Kallingal, Vinay Forrt and Master Alok in the lead, Clint is based on the real-life story of Edmund Thomas Clint, the child prodigy, who passed away at the age of seven, leaving behind around 25,000 drawings and paintings. Clint is directed by Harikumar and has music by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The film was also the official selection at several award festivals such as Kolkata International Film Festival, International Children's Film Festival India (ICFFI), Pune International Film Festival, Dhaka International Film Festival and Bengaluru International Film Festival. Clint will be streaming on Jio Cinemas from June 25.
Puzhayamma
Helmed by filmmaker Vijeesh Mani, Puzhayamma is based on the friendship between a 13-year-old girl and an American tourist played by Baby Meenakshi and Linda Arsenio. The movie will be directly released on OTT platform Jio Cinema on July 1. The venture is touted as the first film that has been completely shot in a river.
Mr and Ms Rowdy
Comedy flick Mr and Ms Rowdy stars So
Kuttyamma
Family drama Kuttyamma is directed by VM Vinu. The film narrates how Kuttyamma (Srinivasan), who is considered to be a nuisance by others in the village due to his gimmicks and blunders, turns into someone the whole country admires. Kuttyamma will be streaming from July 7.