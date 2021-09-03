Kayaloram to Pandhal: Five outdoor Kochi restaurants to head to for a meal

Sitting in your favourite restaurant, listening to ambient music and taking a bite of your favourite delicacy, is a feeling that many have missed since last year, with restaurants and eateries being shut for the majority of this time. While dine-in services in restaurants remain prohibited in Kerala due to the soaring COVID-19 cases, outdoor restaurants are allowed to open with safety precautions in place. However, as per the stateâ€™s COVID-19 regulations, the number of active cases under local bodies might affect functioning of the outdoor eateries. TNM brings you a list of restaurants that residents of Kochi can enjoy in a safe way.

Kayaloram Restaurant

This waterfront outdoor restaurant is located in the scenic village of Kumbalangi, and is a half-hour ride from Kochi city. The restaurant, located on the banks of the Vembanad backwaters, serves some delicious Kerala recipes like tapioca and beef, along with authentic seafood cuisine. The restaurant operates from 6 pm to 10 pm.

The LMN

This continental restaurant is located at Elamana Jetty Road in Thrippunithura. Situated on the banks of Champakara Canal, the restaurant is open from morning to night, and serves a variety of delicaciesâ€” from barbecues, waffles, soups and salads to pastas. The LMN also serves a variety of smoothies and rice bowls.

Lucamo Restocafe

Lucamo Restocafe located in Aluva, a suburb of Kochi city, offers a slew of Arabic delicacies, along with other cuisines. Located near a tributary of the Periyarriver, the spot is perfect to enjoy a breezy day. Lucamo Restocafe is open from 1 pm to 10 pm. The spot has a larger outdoor dining facility that can seat up to 100 people.

Pandhal Cafe and Deli

This outdoor cafe serves tasty pizzas, tacos, a variety of pastries, breads, smoothies and desserts. This perfect hangout spot in the city is located at KP Vallon Road in Kadavanthra, and is open from 9 am to 9.30 pm. Pandhal Cafe has an outdoor seating capacity of 30 people at a time.

Al Saj Kitchen

Another waterfront restaurant along the banks of Periyar in Aluva, the Al Saj Kitchen offers some lip smacking non-vegetarian specials like lobsters, oysters and traditional Kerala-style beef and chicken dishes. One of the specials here is the traditional 'chatti choru', which consists of traditional seafood and non-vegetarian dishes.

It is to be noted that the Kerala government has imposed complete lockdown on Sundays, along with night curfew due to the high number of COVID-19 cases. Only movement for essential services and emergencies is allowed after 10 pm every day.

