Kauvery Main Hospital treats 70-year-old for heat stroke with multi organ failure

Product Health

Kauvery Main Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai, treated a 70-year-old woman for heat stroke with multi organ dysfunction. The woman was admitted to the hospital with high fever and confusion. She was admitted to the ICU for stabilization and further evaluation revealed that her heart, liver, lungs, and kidney were deteriorating, signalling multi organ failure.

This scenario with altered mental behaviour and confusion, extremely high core temperature, multi organ dysfunction and history of exposure to hot weather conditions led to the doctors diagnosing her with heat stroke, a serious life threatening condition where the bodyâ€™s temperature rises to 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

The woman was treated in ICU with a combination of fluids, medications, cooling measures, and ventilator support. After three weeks in the hospital, she made a full recovery and went back home.

Symptoms of heat stroke can include a high fever, delirium, loss of consciousness, fits, and hot and dry skin. If heat stroke is suspected, it is important to seek medical attention as, if not treated immediately, this condition can be fatal. People who work or exercise outdoors in hot weather are at increased risk of exertional heat stroke. â€œIn the case of this patient it was non-exertional heat stroke, where the patient stayed at the top most floor of an apartment and the air conditioning had stopped working for a couple of days. This resulted in a situation where the heat accumulation in her body exceeded its ability to dissipate heat," said Dr Sridhar, Intensivist, Critical Care Medicine, Kauvery Hospital.

â€œThis incident is a reminder of the importance of taking precautions against heat stroke, especially during the hot summer months. There are a number of things that people can do to protect themselves from heat stroke, these include staying hydrated, wearing loose-fitting clothing, and avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day," said Dr Sridhar.

"I would like to commend Dr Sridhar and team of doctors for their medical acumen in accurately diagnosing and treating this case of heat stroke, a condition that can push human body temperature over 105Â°F, far beyond a typical fever. Their swift action and precise treatment have led to a successful outcome, emphasizing the importance of clinical expertise in tackling such critical cases. We are deeply appreciative of their commitment to patient care," says Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital.