Kauvery Main Hospital launches advanced robotic surgery programme

Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, has launched the Kauvery Institute of Robotic Surgeries. The Robotic Surgery Programme will revolutionize surgical treatments including kidney transplants by leveraging robotic technology.

The Kauvery Institute of Robotic Surgeries will bring together surgeons experienced in robotic surgeries in the field of Gastro Enterology, Hepato- Pancreato- Biliary Surgery, Urology, Oncology, Cardio Thoracic Surgery and in transplant, particularly Kidney Transplantation and Live Liver Donor operations, dedicated to providing the precise and minimal access surgical care.

At the heart of this programme is da Vinci, a fourth-generation Robotic System renowned for its precision and 3D vision technology. This system empowers surgeons with the ability to visualize intricate vessels and tissues with clarity. Furthermore, the robotic arms are designed to access anatomical regions that may pose challenges for human arms, ensuring comprehensive and better surgical outcomes. The system pays homage to Leonardo da Vinci, the Italian polymath.

"Embracing robotic technology in our surgical practices is a revolution for achieving excellent outcomes in complex surgeries. With the Kauvery Institute of Robotic Surgeries, we can achieve precision and visualization, with high-definition cameras. The robotic arms have increased degree of movements as compared to human arms. This enables precise and safe surgery even under challenging circumstances. Robotic surgeries offer numerous advantages over traditional approaches, such as less pain, no scars, reduced hospital stays, quicker recovery and return to normalcy in a few days. The technology is also used in live-donor liver surgeries. We are the only centre in Tamil Nadu to provide Robotic Kidney Transplantation,” says Dr Swaminadhan Sambandam, lead, Multi-Organ Transplant, Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

"Research and development in the field of robotic surgeries have grown in the last decade. However, the right expertise to perform robotic surgeries is essential, and we are pleased to have skilled surgeons who can make use of advanced technology to provide better outcomes. With the introduction of our Robotic Surgery Programme, we also offer cutting-edge surgical solutions at an affordable cost, ensuring that advanced medical technologies are accessible to a wider population," says Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director, Kauvery Hospital.

Speaking at the launch, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said “Innovations in sectors like healthcare plays a very vital role in saving lives. The fusion of engineering and medical expertise creates pathways for solutions such as robotic surgeries. It is commendable to witness Kauvery Hospital, equipped with physician scientists possessing the acumen to administer cutting-edge treatments. Collaborating with the research wing at IIT-M, Kauvery Hospital is poised to drive further technological breakthroughs in healthcare, with a comprehensive plan soon to be unveiled.”