Kauvery Hospital launches free mammogram camps for Pinktober, 2021

Hospital to host free mammogram camps in different locations across Chennai till October 31.

Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Hospitals, is rolling out free health camps to observe Pinktober (Breast cancer Awareness Month). In an effort to help women get access to health checkups, the hospital will be organising free Mammogram screening for women over 40 years at different locations in the city.

A bus along with team will be stationed at different locations such as Gurunanak college Velachery, Ashok Leyland Ennore, Danfoss Oragadam , IIT Madras, Reserve Bank of India, Parrys and Dr. Jayachandran Memorial Trust Royapuram till October 31, 2021. The initiative aims at reaching out to over 1000 women through the free breast screening camps.

“Almost 60% of women visit the hospital when they have reached Stage III or IV of cancer.Therefore, every year the aim is to create awareness on breast cancer, early detection, symptoms, signs and self-examination. It is imperative for women above 30 years, to have regular health checkups and if they notice any symptoms such as lumps in breast, pain, bleeding, itchiness etc, they should consult with the physician without any delay," says Dr Kirti Katherine Kabeer, Consultant Breast Specialist and Oncoplastic Surgery.

"Awareness, prevention and early diagnosis are the key factors in treating or overcoming breast cancer. The pandemic has prevented women from doing their checkups and some might have missed the opportunity to consult their physicians. Therefore, an initiative such as free mammograms will benefit women especially those above 40 years of age. This effort is to encourage more women to get their mammogram or breast screening done and educate them on breast cancer risk reduction and cure,” says Dr Kavitha Sundaravadanam, senior family physician, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

In an effort to create more awareness on breast cancer, a bike rally was also held from St Bedes School, Santhome, Mylapore. The rally and the Kauvery Mammo Bus was flagged off by film director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and singer Anuradha Sriram. Around 100 women bikers from the Women's Motorcycle Club took part in the rally. For details on the camp contact: 044 4000 6000