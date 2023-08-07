Kauvery Hospital launches Amputation-Free Tamil Nadu Programme

In observance of World Vascular Surgery Day on August 6, Dr Sekar Foundation and Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet is raising awareness towards 'Amputation Free Tamil Nadu’. Globally, every minute, someone is getting a major amputation done and the most common causes for amputation are injury and diabetes. It is estimated that there are 101 million diabetics in India out of which 6-7% develop vascular complications.

Moreover, the average life expectancy for Indians has improved and the ageing population has increased. Age, diabetes, and smoking are the three most important causes for arterial blocks. Fatty material and calcium get deposited on the wall of the artery. This narrows the artery and the blood flow gets reduced and may get totally blocked. If the artery to the heart (Coronary) gets blocked, the patient gets a heart attack. When the same occurs in the leg, the patient gets gangrene and in the brain, the patient develops stroke.

“Awareness about vascular diseases is significantly low and many limbs are lost because of minor surgery on diabetic patients without checking for the vascularity of the foot. At every forum, we have been telling doctors that no foot surgery should be done on diabetic patients without making sure that the blood supply of the limb is adequate,” says Dr N Sekar, Chief Vascular Surgeon at Kauvery Hospital Main.

Eighty five percent of leg amputation is preceded by a leg ulcer and every diabetic patient gets the fear of amputation as soon as an ulcer develops in the foot. “If the correct diagnosis is made at that time and proper treatment is given, amputation can be avoided. Moreover 30% of those who lose one leg develop similar disease in the other leg within one year. Hence it is very important that every effort should be made to avoid amputation. Similarly, majority of the ischemic strokes due to block in the brain circulation are preceded by a minor warning stroke (Transient ischemic attack). If the correct diagnosis is given then this block can be removed and a major stroke can be prevented,” adds Dr N Sekar.

In India, there are about 350 vascular surgeons for a population of 140 crore. Only about 20 medical colleges in India have separate vascular surgery departments and majority of them are in Tamil Nadu. This is one of the key factors for high rates of amputations in many states across the country. Since the speciality of Vascular Surgery is still in the nascent phase, there is still a long way to go in terms of practice and awareness.

Over 150 to 200 limbs have been saved every year in the last 35 years, which include both open and endovascular surgeries.

Speaking on the occasion, Thiru Gagandeep Singh Bedi, IAS, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, said, “The main cause of leg ulcers or gangrenes that eventually lead to an amputation is diabetes. Basic lifestyle modifications like exercise, diet and avoiding tobacco, can help prevent diseases like diabetes and hypertension. As part of the state government’s initiative, we have already been taking measures in preventive medicine, where people who are diagnosed with diabetes or likely to develop diabetes are advised to visit a physician and take necessary precautions. However, negligence by individuals leads to more complications. The awareness on prevention and the immediate need to access a vascular specialist can help reduce the number of amputations being done.”