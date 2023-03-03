Kauvery Hospital contributes to TN Technology Hub iTNT to spur innovation

The hospital will fund a sum of Rs 75 lakh over a period of five years.

Product Funding

Kauvery Hospital, a leading multi-speciality healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, March 2, announced the successful contribution to the Tamil Nadu Technology Hub. iTNT works with entrepreneurs, innovators, researchers and the industry, with the support of the government, across ecosystems, to spur innovation and create a positive impact on the world. The hospital will fund a sum of Rs 75 lakh over a period of five years. The first phase of the funding was handed over by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj to Mano Thangaraj, Minister of Information Technology and Services, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Through this initiative, Kauvery Hospital will contribute to the Emerging and Deep-tech Innovations in the Tamil Nadu startup space and work towards the dream of a one trillion dollar economy of Tamil Nadu, the vision of Chief Minister M K Stalin. At present, the state has over 300 deep-tech startups.

The Tamil Nadu Technology Hub, which is based in Chennai, serves as the hub, connecting the ecosystem of startups working in emerging and deep tech areas with the academic network of more than 570 engineering colleges and collaborating with researchers and industry partners to foster the innovation that will shape tomorrow's global economy.

Speaking about the contribution, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital Chennai, said, “Our funding in iTNT reflects our commitment to support the emerging technology companies in Tamil Nadu. With many startups and innovations emerging in the state, the iTNT project will serve as an incubation centre and mentoring space for the startups. We are pleased and honoured to be a part of this large vision of the Tamil Nadu state government.”