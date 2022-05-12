Kauvery Hospital co-founder Dr Aravindan Selvaraj appointed Chairman of ASSOCHAM TN

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital has been appointed as Chairman, ASSOCHAM Tamil Nadu State Development Council 2022-23. Dr Selvaraj is a gold medalist in orthopaedic surgery and has practiced it for 15 years in hospitals in Ireland and UK since 1995. He returned to India in 2010 with a vision of setting up a world-class hospital in Chennai and thus the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet, Chennai was born. Today, Kauvery hospitals group has more than 1500 beds with a presence in eight locations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

He has been awarded 'Best Doctor' by Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University & ‘Pride of Tamil Nadu’ for his achievements in the healthcare industry. In 2022, he was awarded Sir M Visvesvaraya award for ‘Excellence in Healthcare’ instituted by AIMO from the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in recognition of Kauvery Hospital’s contribution to the healthcare sector in terms of service to the general public, creation of jobs for the underprivileged and the scientific advancement of medical care.

S Abhaya Kumar, Chairman, Lifecell international Private limited, Jai Khurana, CEO- Southern Ports and Arvind Gupta, Chairman, OPG Power Venture Plc. have been appointed Co-Chairman for ASSOCHAM Tamil Nadu State Development Council and to lead the state’s sectoral activities.

These appointments have been made by Executive Board Members of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) to represent industries of Tamil Nadu region.

Dr Selvaraj said he is happy to be part of a century-old association like ASSOCHAM, which has played a key role in the development of the Indian economy and thanked the executive Board Members for appointing him in this position.

“Tamil Nadu being one of the fastest-growing states in south India, ASSOCHAM Tamil Nadu State Council will focus on core Industries of the state under the able leadership of Dr Aravindan Selvaraj,” said Uma Shashikumar Nair, Regional Director, ASSOCHAM South.