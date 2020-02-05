Kathir to star in 'Ishq' remake?

Malayalam movie Ishq, that hit the marquee in 2019, turned out to be one of the biggest hits in Mollywood. This film starred Shane Nigam and Ann Sheetal in the lead roles and Shine Tom Chacko and Leona Lishoy played supporting roles. A complete romantic thriller, it was written by Ratheesh Ravi and directed by Anuraj Manohar. Ishq was produced by Mukesh R Mehta, AV Anoop and CV Sarathi under the banner AVA Productions.

Following its success, Ishq is all set to be remade in Tamil. It is being reported that Kathir has been roped in to reprise the role done by Shane Nigam. Ann Sheetal, who played the female lead in the original, has been signed up for the remake as well.

The Tamil version is said to be directed by Shiv Mohaa, who had previously directed Zero starring Ashwin and Sshivada. The remake will be produced by Eagle Eye productions, which previously bankrolled Petromax.

While Kathir, who was recently seen playing a football coach in Vijay's Bigil, has inked the deal to star in this remake he also has the Tamil film Sarbath in the making. A rural comedy, he is sharing the screen space with Soori in it. Sarbath is predominantly shot in and around Dindigul with a few scenes in Chennai.

The film is being directed by Prabhakaran, an erstwhile assistant of Balaji Sakthivel. The technical crew of this film includes Super Singer-fame Ajesh for music, Prabhakaran for cinematography, and Prasanna GK for editing.

Meanwhile, husband and wife director duo Pushkar-Gayatri who made heads turn with Vikram Vedha an edge-of-the-seat thriller are now working on a web series for a leading OTT platform. The industry grapevine is that the web series will star Aishwarya Rajesh and Kathir in the lead roles. An official announcement on the same is expected.

