Kasaragod Collector withholds order asking people to carry COVID-19 negative cert

The order had led to widespread protests, following which the Revenue Minister reportedly intervened.

The Kasargod District Collector has withheld the controversial order that mandated that people should carry a COVID-19 negative certificate or a vaccination certificate to be allowed into the major town and market areas of the district from April 24 onwards.The Kasaragod District Disaster Management Authority (DMA) had put in restrictions on Saturday.

District Collector D Sajith Babu said on Monday that the district administration has decided not to implement the curbs. The Collector added that a decision on the restrictions will be taken over the next two to three days, according to a Times of India report.

The Collector, however, also said that traders, employees of business firms, workers of both private and public buses, and auto rickshaw and taxi drivers should take the free COVID-19 test provided by the government every 14 days, as they interact closely with the public. Further, at wayside eateries, only parcelling of food will be allowed. Eateries along the highway from Talappady to Kalikkadavu will be allowed to provide takeaway. These shops are also mandated to close by 9 pm. The Kasaragod district administration also decided to shut all shops and commercial establishments by 9 pm, the same as the rest of the state.

The district administrationâ€™s decision had attracted the wrath of various sections with political parties opposing its implementation.

The decision, taken at a meeting of the district DMA held on Friday, became controversial though the Collector explained that the order will be applicable only for those who spend long hours shopping in the towns, for traders and those conducting public meetings.

The order applied to people who come to areas that are densely populated to conduct RT-PCR testing. According to the order, one of the certificates was needed to enter towns like Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Neeleswaram, Cheruvathur, Uppala and Kumbala.

The Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) as well as the youth and student unions and the All India Youth Federation held protests against the regulation.

Following the protests, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan reportedly intervened and asked the Collector to bring clarity regarding the order.