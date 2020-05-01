Kasaragod Collector who was in COVID-19 quarantine, tests negative

Sajith Babu had gone into quarantine after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive journalist.

Kasaragod District Collector Dr D Sajith Babu, who went into quarantine after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive journalist, has tested negative.

The Collector had gone into quarantine on Wednesday night after coming to know that a reporter of a TV channel who had interviewed the Collector recently, was tested positive for the virus. On the same day, the District Collectorâ€™s throat swab samples were sent for testing and came back negative on Thursday night, reports The Hindu.

The journalist who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, is the first media person in Kerala to have contracted the infection.

It was on April 19 that Sajith Babu gave an interview to the journalist. The Collectorâ€™s gunman and driver had also gone into quarantine.

Meanwhile, Inspector Generals of Police Ashok Yadav and Vijay S Sakhare, and Manjeshwar MLA M C Kamaruddin, are also in quarantine after coming into contact with the journalist.

This is the second time MLA, MC Kamaruddin is going into quarantine. In mid-March, he had to go into quarantine after coming into contact with a native of Kasaragodâ€™s Eriyal, a Gulf returnee. Just days before being tested positive, the man had met the MLA by blocking his car on the highway and requesting to take a photograph with him. Though the man had come into contact with multiple people, nobody was reported to have contracted the disease from him.

According to the report, the MLA and IG Vijay Sakhare had met with the reporter on April 18.

Kasaragod district officials have asked all media persons in the district, who have come into contact with the patient, to go into self-quarantine.

Kasaragod, which once had the highest number of people tested positive for the disease, now only has nine people under treatment. At present 1,764 people are under observation in Kasaragod. Among these, 31 people with symptoms are isolated at the hospital while the rest are under home quarantine.

