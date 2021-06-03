On Karunanidhiâ€™s birthday, CM Stalin announces hospital, library and award for writers

The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government celebrated the 97th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on June 3.

news Politics

The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government announced a host of projects on the occasion of the 97th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on Thursday. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced projects including a multi-specialty hospital in south Chennai with 500 beds and a library in Madurai to honour the late DMK leader.

In a release, MK Stalin listed the achievements of M Karunanidhi during his tenure as CM. After which, he said that a multi-specialty hospital with 500 beds, that will cost Rs 250 crore will be inaugurated in King's Institute in Guindy in remembrance of the former CM.

Stalin also said that a library in the name of his father will be inaugurated in Madurai. This library is said to cost Rs 70 crore and cover 2 lakh sq ft. He said that an award â€˜Ilakkiya Mamaniâ€™, similar to â€˜Kalaimamaniâ€™ will also be awarded to Tamil writers in order to encourage them. The yearly award will be given to three writers along with a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

He also said that the state government will build houses for writersâ€“who have won awards like Gnana Peedam, Sahitya Akademi or other state, national and international awardsâ€“ in their home district or the district they would like to reside in.

For farmers, the Tamil Nadu government will have several warehouses for paddy storage constructed in Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Mannarkudi, Kottur, Needamangalam, Nannilam, Kudavasal, Koradacheri and Valangaimal at the cost of Rs 24.30 crore to store 16,000-tonne paddy. To avoid loss due to moisture, paddy solar dryers and recycling equipment will be installed at the cost of Rs 6 crore at 54 places, he said.

Once the lockdown is lifted, MK Stalin said that the scheme for women to travel for free in whiteboard buses will be extended to trans persons and people with disabilities.

On the same day, CM Stalin also announced financial assistance to police officers in the state. Honouring the service and dedication of the Tamil Nadu police department during the first and second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that Rs 5,000 as monetary assistance will be given to over 1.17 lakh personnel in the state. This includes designations starting from grade II police constables to inspectors in the state.