Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda Double X teaser out

The film, written and directed by Subbaraj, will kickstart its shooting in Madurai on Monday, December 12.

Flix Cinema

Cameras are set to roll for Karthik Subbaraj's next film Jigarthanda DoubleX. The film, written and directed by Subbaraj, will kickstart its shooting in Madurai on Monday, December 12. It's a sequel to the 2014 Tamil movie Jigarthanda.

The film, which was reportedly inspired by the South Korean film A Dirty Carnival, was remade in Telugu, titled Gaddalakonda Ganesh and in Hindi, titled Bachchhan Pandey which starred Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon as the leads.

The sequel will start from where the first part left off and is touted to be a high-octane action entertainer featuring Raghava Lawrence and S J Suryah as the leading protagonists. Raghava Lawrence said in a statement,"I am a huge fan of 'Jigarthanda' which brought in a new style of narrative in Tamil cinema.When I was approached for 'Jigarthanda DoubleX', I said yes immediately because I was positive that Karthik will deliver something unique and extraordinary. I am looking forward to my collaboration with Stone Bench films and I am extremely happy that the film's shoot is kicking off."

The makers of the film are planning for a trilingual release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and are eyeing for the release sometime next year. Suryah said: "Karthik Subbaraj has a cult following and is one of the most celebrated directors of Tamil cinema. His storytelling and world building endeavours have always stood out and ushered in a new era in Tamil cinema."

Jigarthanda DoubleX is being produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam under the banner of Stone Bench Films. Subbarajâ€™s hit comedy drama Jigarthanda featured Bobby Simha as Sethu, a quirky Madurai-based gangster and Siddharth as an aspiring filmmaker. The supporting cast which included actors Guru Somasundaram, Karunakaran and Lakshmi Menon among others, also had noteworthy scenes and comedy sequences that were praised by audiences. Bobby Simhaâ€™s performance in the film won critical acclaim and he bagged the national award under the category of â€˜Best Supporting Actorâ€™. Vivek Harshan also won a national film award under the category of â€˜Best Editingâ€™ for the film.