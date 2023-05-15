Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda Double X gets release date

The film, which is a follow-up to Karthik Subbaraj's 2014 Tamil film â€˜Jigarthandaâ€™, stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles.

Actors Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah's upcoming action drama titled Jigarthanda Double X is all set to release on Diwali this year. The film is a follow-up to the gangster-action flick Jigarthanda (2014). Talking about the film, director Karthik Subbaraj said, "I am happy that we have been able to lock Diwali 2023 as the release date for Jigarthanda Double X."

He added: "It's an ambitious project given the love that the predecessor, Jigarthanda received. I am confident that this film will be a worthy successor to its prequel." The film will be released in three languages â€” Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stone Bench Films. The makers kicked off the shoot of the film in December last year.

Producer, Stone Bench Films, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam added: "The announcement of Jigarthanda DoubleX going on floors had generated immense curiosity and excitement owing to the success of Jigarthanda and the love the prequel had generated."

"I am extremely happy that we can proudly say that Jigarthanda DoubleX, a mass entertainer that people are looking forward to, will be releasing this Diwali in three languages," he said.

Jigarthanda itself was reportedly inspired by the South Korean film A Dirty Carnival. It was remade in Telugu as Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and in Hindi as Bachchhan Pandey which starred Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon as the leads.

Jigarthanda featured Bobby Simha as Sethu, a quirky Madurai-based gangster and Siddharth as an aspiring filmmaker. The supporting cast, which included actors Guru Somasundaram, Karunakaran and Lakshmi Menon among others, also had noteworthy scenes and comedy sequences that were praised by audiences. Bobby Simhaâ€™s performance in the film won critical acclaim and he bagged the national award under the category of â€˜Best Supporting Actorâ€™. Vivek Harshan also won a national film award under the category of â€˜Best Editingâ€™ for the film.