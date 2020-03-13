Karthick Naren gets popular writers on board for Dhanush starrer

Well-known Malayalam writers Sharfu and Suhas have been signed up to pen the film.

Flix Kollywood

Director Karthick Naren is teaming up with the National Award-winning actor Dhanush for a film and news about this began circulating several months ago. According to the latest reports, writers Sharfu and Suhas have been signed up to pen the film.

The writers are well known in the Malayalam film industry after having been associated with hit films Varathan and Virus. GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick. The popular production house, Sathya Jyothi Films, which has several hit films to its credit, will bankroll it.

Dhanush currently has Jagame Thanthiram with Karthik Subburaj up for release. This film, produced by Y Not Studios, is slated to hit the marquee on May 1.

The film stars Dhanush, Sanchana Natarajan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, in the lead roles with Vauxhall Jermaine, James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in supporting roles.

It may be noted here that the Malayalam actor Joju will be making his debut in Kollywood with this film. He apparently has a very meaty role to play in this gangster film and is very excited about it. Joju George is a National Award winning actor who won under the category Special Mention for starring in the film Joseph.

Besides Jagame Thanthiram, which will also be released in Telugu as Jagame Tantram, Dhanush currently has the Mari Selvaraj directorial Karnan and the Bollywood flick Atrangi Re, which is being directed by Aanand L Rai.

He will be sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in this romantic musical. AR Rahman is composing tunes for this flick. The shooting of Atrangi Re began in Varanasi earlier this month with plans on to release the film for Valentines’ Day next year.

(Content provided by Digital Native)