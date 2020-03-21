Karthick Naren begins working on 'D43' script

Karthick Naren will be collaborating with Dhanush in this film.

Karthick Naren, who made an impressive debut with his critically-acclaimed and highly successful crime-thriller Dhuruvangal 16 aka D16, will be collaborating with Dhanush for his next.Tentatively titled D43, Karthik Naren has begun the pre-production work and has started the script work. Writers Sharfu and Suhas, well known in the Malayalam film industry after having been associated with hit films Varathan and Virus, have been signed up to pen the film. Karthik Naren took to twitter posting," Happy to collaborate with writers sharfu - Suhas of ‘Varathan’ & ‘Virus’ fame for #D43 .. pumped up @dhanushkraja @SathyaJyothi_ @gvprakash"

GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick. The popular production house, Sathya Jyothi Films which has several hit films to its credit, will bankroll it. The shooting of the film is set to begin in June this year and the film will hit the theatres on October 23, 2020.

Dhanush currently awaits the release of Jagame Thanthiram, which is being directed by Karthik Subburaj. This film, produced by Y Not Studios, is slated to hit the marquee on May 1. The film stars Dhanush, Sanchana Natarajan and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles with Vauxhall Jermaine, James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in supporting roles. It may be noted that the Malayalam actor Joju will be making his debut in Kollywood with this Dhanush starrer.

Dhanush is currently shooting for director Mari Selvaraj's Karnan. The film is touted to be an action- entertainer which is based on a real incident that happened in an estate near Tirunelveli. The film also stars Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead. DOP turned actor Natarajan aka Natty and Malayalam star Lal have been roped in for key roles. Reportedly, Dhanush plays the character named Karnan and Lal will be seen as Yemen.

Dhanush is all set to reunite with director-producer Aanand L Rai for his next outing titled Atrangi Re. The film will feature Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar has been roped in for a cameo in the film. The film went on the floors recently. It will be bankrolled by T Series in association with Anand L Rai's home banner Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay's Cape Of Good Films. The film will have music by Oscar-Winning composer A R Rahman.

