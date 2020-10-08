Director Bakkiyaraj Kannan, who made his directorial debut with Sivakarthikeyan starrer Remo, has teamed up with actor Karthi for an upcoming film titled Sulthan. The film, tipped to be high on action and comedy, will mark the first-time collaboration between Karthi and Bakkiyaraj Kannan. The coronavirus outbreak has delayed the release of the film, which was supposed to hit the screens this summer, as a portion of it was yet to be shot. On Thursday, Karthi announced on Twitter that the film shooting has wrapped up completely.



Karthi's tweet read, "And it’s a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. It’s one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best.#Sulthan.”

And it’s a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. It’s one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best. #Sulthan pic.twitter.com/MUAinSYy4T — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 8, 2020

Bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film went on the floors last year. It stars Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame with her Telugu films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, as the female lead. She will be making her debut in Tamil with this film.



Even though shooting for the movie has wrapped up, the title has not been announced officially, as Rashmika accidentally revealed it in her Instagram story which went viral on social media. However, while the team was shooting in Dindigul last year, a group of protesters near the Dindigul Fort allegedly claimed that the film was about Tipu Sultan (who had been crowned King of Dindigul in 1788), and demanded that the shooting not be held at the fort. Later the production house released a statement saying that Sulthan is neither based on history nor Tipu Sultan.



The Vivek-Mervin duo has been signed to compose music for this film, which will have cinematography handled by Sathyan Sooryan. Jai (Art), Dhilip Subbarayan (Stunts), Rajeevan (Production Designer) and Ruben (Editing) and Aravind Raj Bhaskaran (Executive Producer) are the other technicians on board this film.



Karthi's most recent release was Thambi, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film also stars Jyothika, who shared the screen for the first time with her brother-in-law Karthi. He is currently a part of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. Karthi may also start filming for Mithran's next venture with Prince Pictures. The actor has a film with director Muthaiah coming up as well, state news reports. They suggest that Karthi will be seen in a dual avatar in the film, sporting the long hair that he currently has for Ponniyin Selvan. While the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised. The film will be bankrolled by Lakshman under the banner Prince Pictures. The same producers also bankrolled the Karthi starrer Dev, which unfortunately failed at the box-office.

