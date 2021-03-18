Karthi reveals newborn son's name to be Kandhan

The actor also shared a heartfelt note about his son.

More than six months after his birth, Kollywood actor Karthi took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the name of his newborn son and express his joy to fans. Karthi, along with his daughter Umayal and wife Ranjini, have named the baby boy Kandhan. Kandhan is one of the names of the Hindu deity Muruga. Penning a heartfelt note for his son, the actor wrote, “Dear son, your mother, sister and I have named you Kandhan. May your arrival bring joy and bliss to our family and beyond. Sincerely, your dad.”

Earlier in October 2020, the Paruthiveeran fame actor shared the news about the birth of his son. He thanked the medical staff who helped the couple with the birth of their baby boy. Calling it a life-changing experience, he also thanked his fans for their wishes and sought their blessings. "Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god! (sic),” the tweet read.

Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 20, 2020

An image of actor Karthi with his wife and daughter:

On the professional front, Karthi awaits the release of his upcoming venture Sulthan. The Bakkiyaraj Kannan directorial marks Rashmika Mandanna’s Kollywood debut. He is also playing a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The ensemble cast of the historical-drama film includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Lal and Nizhalgal Ravi, among others. The movie is produced by Mani Ratnam under the banner of Madras Talkies, along with Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. Ponniyin Selvan has music by award-winning composer AR Rahman and cinematography by Ravi Varman. Sreekar Prasad has been brought on board for editing. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular novel of the same name. Karthi was last seen in Jeethu Joseph directorial Thambi.