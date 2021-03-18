More than six months after his birth, Kollywood actor Karthi took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the name of his newborn son and express his joy to fans. Karthi, along with his daughter Umayal and wife Ranjini, have named the baby boy Kandhan. Kandhan is one of the names of the Hindu deity Muruga. Penning a heartfelt note for his son, the actor wrote, “Dear son, your mother, sister and I have named you Kandhan. May your arrival bring joy and bliss to our family and beyond. Sincerely, your dad.”
கண்ணா,— Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) March 17, 2021
அம்மாவும், அக்காவும், நானும் உனக்கு மிக ஆசையாக "கந்தன்" என்று பெயர் சூட்டி இருக்கிறோம். உன் வருகையால், நம் சுற்றம் மேலும் இனிமையாகட்டும்.
அன்புடன்...
அப்பா. pic.twitter.com/O6UvID6b7X
Earlier in October 2020, the Paruthiveeran fame actor shared the news about the birth of his son. He thanked the medical staff who helped the couple with the birth of their baby boy. Calling it a life-changing experience, he also thanked his fans for their wishes and sought their blessings. "Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god! (sic),” the tweet read.
Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience.
need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god!— Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 20, 2020
On the professional front, Karthi awaits the release of his upcoming venture Sulthan. The Bakkiyaraj Kannan directorial marks Rashmika Mandanna’s Kollywood