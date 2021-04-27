Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Sulthan’ to stream on OTT platforms

The film will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar and the Telugu version will be available on Aha Video.

Flix Kollywood

Kollywood actor Karthi’s recently-released film Sulthan, will be streaming on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar from May 2. "What happens when a man who sets out to reform his brothers for good, finds himself stuck between the path of violence and the road to his love? Stay in, stay home & find out, in the @Karthi_Offl & @iamRashmika starrer #Sulthan, streaming from 2nd May," the tweet posted by the OTT platform on Tuesday read.

What happens when a man who sets out to reform his brothers for good, finds himself stuck between the path of violence and the road to his love?

Stay in, stay home & find out, in the @Karthi_Offl & @iamRashmika starrer #Sulthan, streaming from 2nd May.https://t.co/AO1PeN9VVa — Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) April 26, 2021

The makers of the film also announced that the Telugu dubbing of the film will be premiering on the OTT platform Aha from April 30. Sharing the news with fans on Twitter, the platform tweeted on Monday, “Make wayyyy for the mighty #Sulthan Premiering April 30, only on @ahavideoIN.”

Helmed by director Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the movie stars actors Rashmika Mandanna and Karthi in the lead. The action drama marks the Kollywood debut of Geetha Govindam fame actor Rashmika Mandanna. Sulthan is director Bakkiyaraj Kannan’s second film following the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Remo. Sulthan is produced by SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The action drama has music by Vivek-Mervin, while Ruben has been roped in as the editor of the film. Sathyan Sooryan is on board as the cinematographer for the project.

Apart from Karthi and Rashmika, the movie also stars actors Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu and Ramachandra Raju in prominent roles. The movie was released in theatres in both Tamil and Telugu on April 2.

Prior to Sulthan, Karthi was seen in the Tamil film Thambi which also starred Jyothika in the lead. The Jeethu Joseph directorial garnered positive responses from the audience. Karthi is a part of the star cast of Maniratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The period film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular novel of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan is bankrolled by Lyca Productions as well as by Maniratnam under his home banner Madras Talkies. Where Karthi will be sharing the screen with actors Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. Karthi is also working on his upcoming Tamil movie Sardar, which is currently in the production phase.

Meanwhile, actor Rashmika Mandanna has multiple projects in her kitty. She awaits the release of the Telugu movie Pushpa, and she is currently shooting for the upcoming movies Mission Majnu, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu and Goodbye.